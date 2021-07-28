The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Blount County, but Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer said it’s nothing to be alarmed about.
“It’s nothing to panic about,” Dr. Harold Naramore told the hospital’s board of directors Tuesday evening.
Naramore assured board members that “there’s nothing happening out there with COVID right now that would force us to shut anything down or do anything differently.”
Despite Naramore’s optimism, less than an hour before he delivered his report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued revised mask mandates — even for the vaccinated — as the highly contagious delta variant has sparked a new wave of infections.
“Yes, delta variant is causing the increased cases,” Naramore said, adding that it has really taken hold in communities with low vaccination rates. “In areas of the country that are less vaccinated, it’s causing more cases. If you look at the states that have really good vaccination rates, they have less COVID. If you look at the states that have not as good vaccination rates, they have more COVID.”
Naramore consistently has pushed the vaccine as the best way to protect against COVID-19. With the dangerous delta variant now making up the majority of cases in Tennessee, he said getting vaccinated is more important than ever.
“Encourage everyone you know who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated,” Naramore told board members. “And you need both shots to be protected against the delta variant. One shot is just not adequate.”
The vaccines’ ability to protect against the virus is something the hospital is seeing firsthand.
“Almost everybody we’ve admitted here since the beginning of July has been unvaccinated,” Naramore said. “There have been a few isolated patients who are vaccinated. But none of the patients that have been here that are vaccinated had to go to the ICU and were discharged from a regular hospital room.”
While he wouldn’t give an exact number, Naramore did reveal the percentage of unvaccinated COVID patients treated at Blount Memorial “looks very much like national statistics.” Those national statistics show unvaccinated individuals make up 97% of all COVID hospitalizations.
“Any way you cut it, you’re way better off,” Naramore said about getting vaccinated. “You’re not likely to end up in the hospital or severely ill. If you get ill, you’re likely to have minor symptoms.”
With the battle against COVID heating up again, some health care facilities are considering a vaccine mandate for staff members. Earlier this week, one of the state’s top hospitals, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, announced employees with leadership roles must be fully vaccinated.
Despite encouraging people to get vaccinated for months, Naramore stops short of supporting a vaccine mandate at Blount Memorial.
“I stand very strongly in favor of encouraging vaccines. When you get to mandates — I think that mandates cause a lot of pushback,” Naramore said. “I’m not sure that mandating the vaccine is the way to go in this community. I don’t think it would be well received and I don’t know that it would accomplish what people hope it will accomplish. I think it would make people more hostile and angry. And I think we have enough of that in our country right now.”
Instead, Naramore hopes people will look at the facts and choose to protect themselves against the virus by getting vaccinated.
“My wish is that people will take a really good look at the data and a really good look at the impact on places that are fully vaccinated and what they look like, and look at places that aren’t,” Naramore said. “I think there are some really clear choices that come up about the impact of that.”
