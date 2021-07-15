Area pediatricians see the impact of relaxed health precautions in the number of young patients with respiratory illnesses.
“We’re slammed right now,” said Dr. Whitney Dee of Summit Pediatrics at Maryville. “It feels like January.”
That means lots of colds, coughs, croup, strep throat and RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, which can be serious in infants. Parents have been sick as well, Dee said.
Typically RSV infections rise in the winter into March. “We have seen significant RSV in our community since April,” said Dr. Heather Wight, with patients coming into Maryville Pediatric Group daily.
The rise has come as people relaxed precautions against COVID-19, such as mask wearing and distancing.
Masks optional
When classes begin in Alcoa City Schools next week, masks will be optional and social distancing encouraged but not mandatory, according to Director Becky Stone.
Blount County Schools and Maryville City Schools also have announced they won’t require masks when students return to their classrooms the first week of August.
Few of the students will be vaccinated, although children 12 and older have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since May.
In Blount County, fewer than one in five children ages 12-15 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just three in 10 among those 16-20.
Knox County has the highest youth COVID-19 vaccination rate in the area, nearing a quarter of those in the 12-15 group, while Monroe County’s rate is less than 6%.
Talking about it
Pediatricians say attitudes about the vaccine tend to be at polar opposites, with some parents who couldn’t wait for their children to receive the protection and others adamantly opposed.
The doctors are including discussion of the vaccine among other health screening questions, such as whether the children have seen an eye doctor or dentist recently or plan to receive a flu shot in the fall.
Even some parents who have been vaccinated themselves have hesitated to have their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The doctors answer questions and concerns, explaining, for example, that the technique used to develop the vaccine has been around for years, no steps were skipped in testing the vaccine, how detailed monitoring continues and the benefits in decreased hospitalizations and deaths.
“It has been a frustrating year to be in health care,” Dee said. “It’s hard to fight feelings with logic.”
“I would never recommend anything for them that I wouldn’t do for my own children,” she said. Her husband also is a family doctor, and all three of their children who are 12 and up have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
In fact, one turned 12 the day the vaccine was approved for that age group and received the first shot the next day. While most kids aren’t eager to talk about shots generally, Dee said hers were eager for the freedoms protection would offer, such as not wearing face masks around grandparents.
Wight said it’s important for families to talk with their health care provider about their personal health history and if they have any conditions for which the vaccine might cause concern such as immune system or cardiac issues.
“There’s very limited reasons why you shouldn’t get the COVID vaccine,” Wight said.
While neither doctor said their practice has seen a child hospitalized because of COVID-19, Wight said she has seen hospitalization because of multisystem inflammatory syndrome. In this rare condition associated with the coronavirus, body parts including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs become inflamed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Quarantine free
Wight noted that the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine can go beyond protecting the individual and community from illness, but also improving mental health, because with that protection they may not have to quarantine when exposed to the illness.
Isolation and quarantine guidelines the Tennessee Department of Health issued July 13 say fully vaccinated people who are exposed to a COVID-19 case don’t have to be quarantined or tested if they have no symptoms. (See the guidelines online at https://bit.ly/TNQ13Ju ly2021.)
Children as young as 12 may receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots three weeks apart and two more weeks to be fully effective. (Find where the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.vaccines.gov or by calling your health care provider.)
Dee said this isn’t the time for people to let their guard down, and she encourages safe practices such as washing hands and staying home when they don’t feel well. “The pandemic is not over yet,” the doctor said.
The Tennessee chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the national group both issued statements this week encouraging vaccination against COVID-19 and supporting Dr. Michelle Fiscus, an AAP board member who lost her job this week as the Tennessee Department of Health’s medical director of vaccine-preventable and infectious diseases.
Fiscus has accused the state of halting outreach efforts for childhood vaccines.
A spokesperson for Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told the Associated Press the agency had “in no way halted the immunizations for children program” and stressed that the state will continue to support vaccine outreach efforts. The spokesperson also said the state is “mindful of hesitancy” surrounding vaccinations, and the department will recognize National Immunization Awareness Month, which is in August.
