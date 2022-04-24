As COVID-19 moves toward becoming endemic, officials with Blount Memorial Hospital and the University of Tennessee Medical Center are cautiously optimistic about what the future holds for the virus.
That’s not a reason to abandon safety precautions, they say — but it’s also not a reason to expect mask-wearing to become a permanent part of daily life.
“Our staff, like most people across the country, are excited to see COVID decreasing and are hopeful that this will become the new normal,” BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore told The Daily Times this week. “As Dr. Fauci said earlier this week, COVID is not going to be eliminated. It’s going to be with us forever, but he believes, as I do, that it will continue to be contagious, although the symptoms will be milder than what we’ve seen in the past and that the virus will be largely managed outside the hospital.”
“With a novel virus, it is difficult to anticipate the direction, but with the number of vaccinated persons increasing and with appropriate public health interventions, we hope that it will move into the endemic phase and will be managed as such,” added Dr. Mahmoud Shorman, hospital epidemiologist and infectious disease physician with the UT Medical Center.
What does the endemic phase entail? According to Harvard University’s Yonatan Grad, an associate professor of immunology and infectious diseases, it’s something of a “truce”: “the optimistic view is that enough people will gain immune protection from vaccination and from natural infection such that there will be less transmission and much less COVID-19-related hospitalization and death, even as the virus continues to circulate.” Grad wrote those words last August for a news story on the Harvard School of Public Health website, and after a peak in January of 1.35 million new COVID cases in a single day on Jan. 10, the numbers have slowly and steadily declined across the country.
However, the BA.2 subvariant — a “descendent,” so to speak, of the Omicron variant — may be contributing to a slight uptick in the numbers: Nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control, the current seven-day average of reported cases as of Wednesday was 42,605 — a 35.3% increase over the previous seven-day average. In addition, hospitalizations are up 8.2% for the same period — 1,582, compared to 1,463 a week ago.
In both Knox and Blount counties, that data tracks, both physicians said.
“We’ve been down to one or two hospitalized patients on most days throughout the month, and today we have five,” Naramore said.
“The number of patients with COVID hospitalization changes daily, and it is at 8 today (Tuesday, April 19),” Shorman added. “The number is dependent on community spread, which is low now at Knox County. The number of hospitalizations has trended down after reaching a peak in January/February. In general those needing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, which was more contagious and infected more people, was less than the Delta variant.”
The good news about BA.2, Shorman added, is that early data seems to indicate that it’s no more severe than the first round of Omicron, although it does seem to be more contagious.
“The BA.2 variant is responsible for about 90 percent of the current cases,” Naramore said. “Symptoms include mild fever, cough, congestion, headaches, fatigue and muscle aches. It looks very much like a severe cold or mild-to-moderate influenza, for most people.”
But, Naramore added, the strength of contagion, combined with milder symptoms — while certainly concerning for vulnerable populations — may actually help in the long run, especially when combined with vaccinations. Currently, the CDC reports, 77.4% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 66% has been fully vaccinated. Through contraction of the virus and the vaccines, Naramore said, herd immunity becomes more achievable.
“We are certainly continuing to move to an endemic presentation, and most national experts, although some are still cautious, agree with this,” Naramore said. “All this points to COVID becoming a viral infection, that much like the flu, will have regional and seasonal flare-ups. However, barring some unforeseen development of the virus, I don’t believe that we’ll experience pandemic-like activity from COVID for the hospital moving forward.
“The nature of this virus is that it’s going to be treated more often on an outpatient basis. There are good oral medications to treat people who are symptomatic. Right now, those oral antivirals are only available to those who have a positive PCR test, based on emergency use authorization criteria. That means we can’t prescribe these oral antivirals based on symptoms alone. However, there may come a time where this changes and we will be able to prescribe oral antivirals based on symptoms, which is similar to what can happen with the flu.”
Shorman and his fellow physicians and staff members at UTMC continue to work on prevention and mitigation strategies as well, he said, but one unforeseen downside of the slow decline in COVID hospitalizations: increasing numbers for those whose care was delayed because of the pandemic surge.
“We are diagnosing cancers later than if we hadn’t had the pandemic, and we’re seeing more severe manifestations of chronic health issues that haven’t been adequately addressed, if addressed at all,” Naramore said. “I can’t emphasize enough that anyone who has delayed care should not delay any longer. Get involved with regular medical care so that we can address problems or concerns early so that health concerns can be treated and contained in a way that ensures the best-possible outcomes for the patient and his or her family.
“Start with an annual wellness visit with your primary care physician, and if you don’t have one, select one who you can partner with to oversee your health care needs — there are many great options in Blount County. During this visit, your doctor can identify any potential screenings that you may benefit from based on your age and family history. This may include a mammogram or prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, colonoscopy or skin check, but it also may help you evaluate medication use as well as blood pressure, cholesterol or glucose levels, which can help to tell us more about heart and vascular health.”
