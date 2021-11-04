The COVID-19 pandemic has proven costly for Blount Memorial Hospital, which posted a $6.4 million operating loss for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, according to BMH Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith.
Smith largely blamed the hospital’s operating loss on the late-summer surge of COVID-19.
“As reported at our October board of directors meeting, Blount Memorial has encountered an operating loss of $6,413,000 to begin our first quarter of fiscal year 2022,” Smith told The Daily Times. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community has driven the hospital’s operating performance to begin this first quarter.”
Throughout much of August and September, an influx of COVID patients threatened to push the hospital to the brink, limiting resources, forcing the staff to work long hours and the hospital to call in assistance from the Tennessee National Guard. Hospitalizations at Blount Memorial peaked at 85 on Sept. 7 with several of those patients admitted to the ICU.
Smith explained that the crush of patients and the lengthy stay required to treat them drove costs up.
“Some COVID-19 patients have lengths of stay that last longer than a month,” Smith said. “Even with a 20% payment increase from Medicare, the costs of caring for patients with COVID-19 are high.”
Treating COVID patients is costly for a number of reasons, Smith said, noting increased labor and supply demands, as well as the sky-high price of Remdesivir (an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19) drive up the cost of caring for COVID patients.
“These costs have gone up even more with the latest surge due to an increase in labor costs, the cost of Remdesivir — typically $3,120 per patient for a full course of treatment — and increased costs due to increased lengths of stay, such as costs of supplies, labor and medications,” Smith said.
In addition to the high cost of treating COVID patients, Smith explained that the hospital also lost money because it was forced to reinstate pandemic protocol that limited hospital operations.
“With the surge of COVID-19 patients, the hospital was again forced to limit certain services, most notably our elective surgeries, which had a large impact on our operating loss,” Smith said.
Despite the losses of the previous quarter, hospital officials are optimistic about the coming months as cases of COVID-19 decline across the region.
“COVID is clearly improving. This surge is ending here and is coming to an end all over the country,” Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said during the October board of directors meeting. “The rate of increase is slowing, Tennessee is slowing significantly and, very important to us, Blount County is also continuing to slow.”
On Thursday, Blount Memorial reported 12 COVID hospitalizations with one patient in the ICU — a far cry from the record numbers posted in September.
Smith expressed hope that the declining cases would allow the hospital to resume normal operating procedures and get back on its feet financially.
“With the recent decline in cases, we can now restart many if not most of these service lines, and hopefully begin to recover and get back to some normalcy,” Smith said.
Naramore also underscored the human cost that COVID has caused and encouraged Blount Countians to “catch up on care” amid the drop in COVID cases.
“There are people sitting out there with very treatable illnesses that need to be diagnosed early, so please encourage your friends, not only to vaccinate (against COVID) but to get their annual care, to get their check-ups done and get their diagnostic tests done,” Naramore said. “I’m really concerned, not only about COVID but about the downstream effects of COVID. I think the surge set us back further so please encourage folks to get the care they need.”
