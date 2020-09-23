The Alcoa Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, is one of approximately 600 locations in the national restaurant chain that soon hopes to serve beer, wine and mimosas.
It all depends on final approval by the city’s Beer Board.
Joey Hensley, manager of the Alcoa Cracker Barrel, said the restaurant hopes to begin serving alcoholic beverages in mid-October. The Lebanon, Tennessee-based headquarters is handling the application process for all necessary alcohol permits for participating restaurants, he said.
Kim Wade, assistant city recorder for the city of Alcoa, said Cracker Barrel completed the application Wednesday and is sending her the last piece of required documentation.
The next step in the process is scheduling a beer board meeting to either approve or deny the application. Wade said she hopes the board can meet by early next week. (The board does not meet regularly, only when needed.)
Cracker Barrel also needs a wine license from the state of Tennessee, as the city only regulates beer with up to 8% alcohol. Both a beer permit and a wine license are needed before the restaurant can officially add the beverages to the menu.
Cracker Barrel said in a press release that the chain hopes to serve alcohol at 600 locations by year’s end.
The decision to add beer, wine and mimosas to their menu came after the sale of alcoholic beverages was tested at more than 100 Cracker Barrel locations, before the pandemic, with positive results, the company said.
“Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote (decisions to dine elsewhere),” an email from Cracker Barrel’s media relations department said.
Every year, Cracker Barrel serves around 230 million guests. The company has more than 660 locations in 45 U.S. states.
