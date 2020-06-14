Two motorcyclists were critically injured after an accident involving an automobile at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Hall Road at West Franklin Street in Alcoa.
Both victims were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center by American Medical Response ambulance service.
The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111.
No other details were released by the city.
