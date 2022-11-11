Coming up with unique gifts and greetings for the holidays can be overwhelming, but Bailey Earith, with Bailey Fiber Arts, is offering classes this month to spur creativity and make the holidays and other occasions even more special.
On Nov. 16, her Art Envelopes class will focus on making envelopes that can be used in a variety of ways, and on Nov. 23, the Inspirational Collaged Postcards class will show how to make one-of-a-kind postcards with pictures, textures and uplifting words.
“Why go out and buy a box of Christmas cards if you can make this handmade happy mail to send to people?” she said. “That’s why I chose the projects I chose. I think they’re delightful, and I make them all the time.”
See the possibilities
Earith’s goal for each class is to teach her students how to stay in the moment and to see the possibilities for items that could otherwise be discarded, such as old books, calendars, maps and other papers she will provide.
The art envelopes can be used in art journals and scrapbooks, in keepsake boxes where you can keep mementos, and more. “It’s just such a nice way to not have an ordinary envelope, to have something arty and creative,” she said. “If you enjoy making your own greeting cards, why not put them in a special art envelope, as well? Or it can be something you can tuck in with a present.” The envelopes can even go through the mail. “It’s so much fun when you open your mailbox and you’re used to getting bills and advertisements and then seeing this cool envelope. I’ve been making them for years, and I enjoy them a lot.”
She will also show students how to line an envelope to make it even more special and how to add other items to the basic envelope for a three-dimensional look. “There are so many options and creative opportunities with this process,” she said.
In the postcards class, the papers and images will be collaged onto cardstock bases.
“I have done these for years,” she said. “I love to make a stack of them and when I go for a walk in my neighborhood, I randomly leave them at my neighbors’ houses. I like to give them to clerks and wait staff who have been especially nice to me, so I keep a stack with me all the time.
“I will teach a bunch of different collaging techniques and then we’ll look at different media and find words we can use to inspire,” she said. “I’m all about being inspirational and being positive, so we’ll find positive messages in an ad or a headline where we can make our own messages and put on the postcards. They can be mailed or handed out as gifts. They can be framed or put into your art journal.”
Details
The classes are for adults, all materials are provided, and no prior experience in paper crafting is needed. Each class runs from noon to 3 p.m., giving participants plenty of time to practice and make several items. “When they leave, they will have a handful of finished projects to take with them,” Earith said.
“If you’ve never taken any of the previous classes, you can come in as a complete beginner and be successful,” she said. “But if you’ve taken some of my other classes and know some of the techniques, it’s still fun, and you’ll learn something new and get a chance to socialize and create.”
Art Envelopes will be held. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Inspirational Collaged Postcards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 23. Each class costs $25 per person with all materials provided. They will be held at the Alnwick Community Center, 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville, and registration is required by the Saturday before the class at Eventbrite. The link to register for Art Envelopes is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-art-class-art-envelopes-tickets-457271680907; for Inspirational Collaged Postcards, the link is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-art-class-inspirational-adult-postcards-tickets-457296715787. Earith said a waiting list will be available should slots fill quickly. Late registrations may be accepted if slots are available.
For more information, visit BaileyFiberArt.com or Bailey Earith — Bailey Fiber Art Studio on Facebook or Instagram.
