Creative Spark Studio has opened in a vacant bank building in Maryville at 2009 E. Broadway Ave. with five employees.
“Our building used to be an old bank that was vacant for over 10 years,” Creative Spark owners Tim and Yvonne Smith emailed.
“We bought it and have converted it into an art studio with lots of different kinds of art that people of all skill levels can come and be creative.“One interesting thing is that we turned the bank vault into a splatter vault where people can come fling paint at a canvas to create an abstract masterpiece,” the couple said.
An open house with tours was held July 11 and the doors opened July 13.
“I am so proud and excited for them, and Maryville needs to know what is going on over there as so many people have been wondering what is going on at this building in the last few months,” said Debra Whaley of Realty Executive Associates, which sold the Smiths the building.
Creative Spark’s contact information is at: 865-995-6001, Facebook www.facebook.com/Creative-Spark-Studio-104840054572357, Twitter and Instagram CreativeSparkTN and website www.CreativeSparkStu dioTN.com.
