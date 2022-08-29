Senior adults attending a bookbinding workshop at the Blount County Public Library finished the four-session class Aug. 18 with a sense of pride and accomplishment in creating a book from scratch that is unique to their own interests. In addition, they socialized with newfound friends and gained inspiration from them for their next adventure in bookbinding.
The class, Book Construction for Seniors ages 60 and up, was offered at no charge thanks to a creative aging grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, with the goal of helping that population stay active, be creative and be in contact with other people. Fiber artist Bailey Earith, owner of Bailey Fiber Art Studio in Maryville, led the class.
“They got a chance to stretch their muscles creatively,” Earith said as class members put final tweaks on their creations. “They got away from their rigid habits and got a chance to play and create and make something uniquely their own. Most of them are already planning their next book, so that’s a success! The class was full and we had a waiting list.”
Each book different
Deloris Alexander signed up for the class because it sounded like something fun to do.
“I had made little books before but this is a whole lot more decorative,” she said, showing the book she had made using materials provided through the class as well as objects she brought from home. She chose a piece of felt with a sticky backing to put on the cover and embellished it with a pin she had never worn and a fabric flower. “You’d never get to see the things, otherwise,” she said, leafing through the pages. One page held a photo collage of her pride and joy, her granddaughter.
The most difficult part for her was learning how to bind the signatures, or stacks of folded papers, into the cover using a three-hole pamphlet stitch. “It’s still not right, but it will hold together,” Alexander said. Her pages include photographs, cartoons she had saved, pockets and other embellishments.
Sheri Liles had attended a similar workshop offered in Asheville, N.C., but said, “This was different, more freeform, using more recycling and used materials. I like that. Plus it’s only two miles from my house and it was free. And of course, this has become a community of friends.”
Her favorite part of the class was finding things at home to put in her book. “It highlights the things I’m interested in, like hand-spinning, weaving and quilting,” she said. “A lot of inspiration comes from nature so I put a lot of nature in here plus some quotes, a few poems, some that I wrote and some that I didn’t.”
Liles hand-made the paper that went into her book. “This is made from garlic leaves,” she said, pointing to a light green page. “Who would have thought you could make paper out of garlic leaves? And this is recycled paper from my husband’s paper shredder.”
Dorian Leigh Caldwell is using her book to showcase her other creative endeavors.
“I am an artist,” she said. “I oil paint mostly and I do crafts.” Caldwell included photos of her paintings and crafts in her book. “It’s a memory book, so I can show people what I do.”
Her favorite part of the class was learning how to put the pages together and stitch them. “The hardest part was trying to figure out what I want to put in my book,” she said.
Helen Sauer had a different perspective.
“I never had a job or career that was that creative, and I did not know if I was creative or not. I’m not crafty so I wanted to explore whether I could think about being creative,” she said. “And the primary thing is, I have really enjoyed getting to know the other people in the class. It’s a way to keep socializing when you’re older and later in life. I have so enjoyed it.”
Her book is documenting what she’s been doing in her full year of retirement. “This is not going to be much of a masterpiece, but I’m OK. It means something to me, and I’m good!”
Teresa Wilson said she’s found a number of special things for her book.
“I put in my Mama’s recipe for Christmas cookies, written in her own hand,” she said. “I’ve had it forever. I dig it out of the drawer once a year so I was like, why don’t I put it someplace where I know it will be? My grandmother taught me crochet and I can’t see to work that small anymore so I put these crochet needles in here. It’s been fun. I’ve dug up a lot of things that I like.”
‘Great artistry’
Liles said she’s amazed at what the other students created. “Bailey calls these ‘junk journals,’ but there’s great artistry,” she said. “I can spend a lot of time looking around to see what other people have done.”
She added that classes such as these encourage you to see things in a new way.
“Every time you do a class you learn something,” she said. “I really enjoyed it.”
The books will be displayed at the library through Labor Day.
Earith is planning to offer another class in late fall or winter, saying, “The people on the waiting list and these folks expressed an interest to do more bookmaking. Obviously it would not be covered by a grant, but I’ll keep the cost down to $15 or $20 for a session.”
Contact her at Baileyfiberart.com or on Facebook at Bailey Earith—Bailey Fiber Art Studio for more information.
