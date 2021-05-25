The Maryville Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to two separate natural gas leaks in the city’s downtown and residential areas, where several buildings had to be evacuated after crews cut utility lines.
Atmos Energy-contracted crews were working near East Harper Avenue and North Court Street since morning when they cut a line, according to company spokeswoman Kay Coomes.
She said the company turned off the gas and repairs were complete by about 4:30 p.m.
Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said no one was injured in the incidents.
Fire crews worked to check the buildings for gas until late in the afternoon. Capt. Mike Davis said many occupants had completely evacuated the area before fire crews arrived.
Atmos has been working throughout the past months to lay new natural gas lines along East Harper Avenue.
The situation caused delays and lane closures in the downtown area on both West Broadway and East Harper avenues.
During the same time Tuesday, another line was cut near Oxford Hills Drive and Knight Bridge Road, where fire crews also responded.
“Another contractor cut our main,” Coomes emailed at about 5:30 p.m, regarding the Oxford Hills incident. “That is still ongoing. I believe the gas is off and it looks like we may have 12-13 customers off while we make repairs.”
She added that in both situations, safety was Atmos’ No. 1 priority. “We have trained service techs on site and hopefully, we will have the customers back on soon,” she emailed.
Anyone digging in any area should call 811 first to make sure they don’t disrupt an underground utility lines, industry officials say.
