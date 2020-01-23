Less than a month into the job, a crew from North Carolina is well on its way to bringing the Bote Mountain Tunnel out of the 1940s and into the 2020s.
Plagued with a series of problems from cracked concrete to loose stone and poor drainage, the tunnel over Laurel Creek Road is undergoing more than a facelift: It’s being safety-proofed for the hundreds of thousands of travelers who visit Cades Cove every year.
Project Specialist and Landscape Architect with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Herb Kupfer said Thursday the project is primarily focused on dealing with the tunnel’s lining which was constructed nearly 80 years ago.
There’s more to the tunnel than meets the eye, Kupfer confirmed, explaining what workers have found as they’ve chipped beneath the existing layer of concrete.
“What’s interesting is, I would have expected the rock wall inside the tunnel to be right behind the concrete wall,” Kupfer said. “But there are places where it’s 10 feet higher than the concrete liner. It’s a more irregularly shaped tunnel than I would have expected.”
Thursday, workers from Bryant’s Land and Development Industries Inc. of Burnsville, North Carolina, were cutting parallel slots that reached from one base of the curved liner to another, revealing old woodwork structures and bare rock beneath.
The crew of around a dozen workers spend the week embedded in Blount, staying at the Townsend Best Western until the weekend, when they make the nearly three-hour trip back home.
Project officials said during a tour of the tunnel that the $950,000 restoration is catching issues far ahead of time: It will be another 50 to 70 years before the road has to close down again.
“It’s good to do preventative maintenance ahead of time before problems become worse,” Kupfer said.
‘Visions of a ghost town’
Repairs have shut down the road to Blount’s premier park attraction for the time being, leading to fears the city of Townsend may be all but abandoned except for its 500 or so residents.
Towsend Police Chief Kevin Condee said he’s spoken to business owners about a lull in economic traffic while the tunnel is shuttered for the winter.
“Some have noticed a decrease, especially during the midweek,” he said. “But, overall, it’s not as bad as I anticipated, really. I had visions of a ghost town but it’s not really been that way.”
GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn said the park won’t have traffic numbers for the period during the repairs until February. Park data from January and February showed that it had 55,908 cars enter through Townsend in 2019, a steep increase from the 2018 vehicle count, 45,668.
Park officials made sure to warn the city before construction started on just what kind of impact the closure might have, Soehn confirmed.
“We showed them our traffic count by months,” she said. “We also showed the pictures of what the construction process would look like to help them better understand why we couldn’t allow single lane closures.”
A one-lane closure was once an option on the table, Soehn said. The park took that idea to Townsend as well. That would have been a 6-8 month operation and when project officials weighed them, they chose the shorter option.
“Collectively, everyone agreed that would be a far greater impact ... if we had single lane closures during the high visitation months,” Soehn said.”
Not a free-for-all
Meanwhile, the Cove is quiet except for a small park presence.
Workers have barricaded off either end of the tunnel with two 18 foot tall doors, so there’s no getting through for vehicles unless they take Rich Mountain Road.
Soehn said the park is working on a few projects in the area, but large equipment is a no-go for the moment.
That doesn’t mean people who are bold enough to make the hike from the Townsend Wye all the way to the Cove are welcome to live it up, Soehn said.
“We do have daily presence (there). We don’t want people to get the impression it’s a free-for-all if you get in,” she laughed.
The park said in a press release that Cades Cove is not closed off to ambitious hikers who want to make the 15-mile round trip, 1,000-plus foot elevation trek.
Another Cades Cove access project in the works
The tunnel is not the only piece of infrastructure the park will be working on in 2020.
Federal Highway Administration project filings show an effort to replace five timber and steel bridges on Forge Creek Road may be slated for later this year.
Kupfer confirmed this project is tentatively scheduled to start in November and last until May. The road is seasonally closed from November until March and provides a one-way exit from the Cove.
Both this project and the tunnel restoration represent something bigger for the park.
There is currently a $11.9 billion repair backlog throughout U.S. national park system. These 2020 Blount projects are putting a few million dollars worth of a dent in it.
The tunnel and the road will reopen by March and road repairs causing some single-lance closures will continue into May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.