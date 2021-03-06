Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Friday that Russell Tree crews will close lanes one by one along the Spur for tree removal work.
Closures will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, and last through Friday, March 12.
These closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. through noon on Friday.
The road between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.
Crews will begin operations on the northbound lanes and move to the southbound section later in the week.
