Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced in a news release Thursday maintenance crews will close the north and southbound Spur to single lanes April 12-29.
Single-lane closures between Monday, April 12, and Thursday, April 22, will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Mondays through Thursdays.
Weather depending, the road will be closed to one lane near the tunnel on the northbound lanes of the Spur for work expected to last April 26-29.
Roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, culvert cleaning and survey work in the tunnel.
Visitors can find more information at nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.
