You can take the girl out of the hills, but you can never take the hills out of Suzanne Savell.
A 1995 graduate of Maryville High School, she calls Portland, Oregon, home these days, but her memories of growing up in Blount County and her interest in mountain culture mean that however far she is from the Southern Appalachians, those ancient spires cast long shadows over all that she is.
Their presence is also the reason why, after getting news of last week’s torrential floods in Eastern Kentucky and the inundation of Appalshop — the multimedia and recording studio and radio station that’s been a fixture in Whitesburg, Kentucky, for more than 50 years — she feels an incalculable sense of loss.
“I started getting text messages from friends I’d been involved with at Appalshop last week, and it was just devastating,” said Savell, who served as Appalshop’s traditional music coordinator from 2003 to 2008. “I was at work, just trying to keep my act together and tell myself, ‘OK, just breathe.’ And then on Friday, the day after, I worked from home, and I would just find myself crying.
“The area has flooded before, and we’ve all seen pictures of houses floating down creeks after flooding from coal blowouts. But then there was a coal company to blame. This time, there’s nobody to blame. To look at the pictures of Appalshop and see that water covered the entire first floor, I don’t even know how to process it. It’s a scrappy place anyway, and it’s just unfathomable the history that was documented and preserved by Appalshop.
“But to just have all of that washed out and possibly destroyed, it’s devastating,” she added.
That’s a word she keeps coming back to, because few others do justice to the scenes that have been shared of the area over the past week. Nearly a foot of rain fell on the region on July 28, leading to flash flooding that swept away houses, stranded residents on roofs and led to the death of at least 37 people. Gov. Andy Beshear described it as “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history,” and in the middle of it all, the North Fork of the Kentucky River climbed over its banks and swept through downtown Whitesburg with fury.
In its path: Appalshop, a cultural center founded in 1969 that’s documented life in Southern Appalachia ever since. Originally established as the Appalachian Film Workshop, the organization was one of 10 regional centers established as a partnership between the American Film Institute and the U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity as part of the federal War on Poverty. Five years later, it transitioned into a worker-led nonprofit dedicated to chronicling life in the Southern Appalachian mountains.
“Appalshop has been an incubator and a hub, an if-you-dream-it-you-can-make-it-happen kind of place,” Savell said. “The idea was to give kids skills that would help them leave the region and find a job in the city, but what really hooked me, and became something I’ve taken with me my whole life is that Appalshop has recognized how important it is to give people the opportunity to tell their stories in their own voices, from their own perspectives.
“That’s especially powerful for Appalachia, but it also translates across regions. For example, the work I do now for a nonprofit environmental public interest law center is a very client-focused organization. We help our clients tell stories in their own voices, and on so many levels, that’s what Appalshop does. When you hear stories on NPR from that region, these are stories being told by kids from the region. Appalshop is doing that work to train these young people in those skills.”
The organization’s dedication to the regional identity of Southern Appalachia is what attracted Savell in the first place. The daughter of longtime local dentist (now retired) Bill Savell and Jan Savell — who runs CSJ Travel on West Lamar Alexander Parkway — she attended Maryville schools, but her heart always belonged to the mountains, she said.
“I was always really into protecting the environment, to the point of getting made fun of a bit, and I was always really concerned about environmental issues,” she said. “I did a lot of hiking growing up in the Smokies with my dad, and it feels like every chance I got, I would be finding swimming holes in the Little River or be up as much as I could in the mountains. We lived off of Montvale Road, and after school, I would head up to the (Foothills) Parkway and hang out on the bluffs.”
After graduation, she attended Rhodes College in Memphis on a scholarship, and there she experienced her first taste of Appalachian stereotypes. Peers from other parts of the country would feign surprise that she wore shoes or had all of her teeth, and while it was easy to laugh off such remarks as good-natured fun, they struck her as misrepresentative of the place she called home. An Appalachian literature class cemented her sense of identity, and after three semesters in the flat bottomlands along the Mississippi River, she returned east, enrolling at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
“I loved growing up (in Maryville), I loved having the mountains so close, and I loved getting out in nature, but the people in Memphis acted like that because I was from Appalachia, I should feel lucky to be in college at all,” she said. “When I transferred to Warren Wilson, which is deep in the mountains, I took a deep dive into Appalachian studies, and that got me on the path to getting to Appalshop.”
Through studying the culture and history of the region, she also began to recognize the issues that have long been part of life in these hills: particularly coal mining, and the mono-economy of coal extraction that kept so many communities only a short drive away in perpetual states of poverty.
“It’s amazing how little I knew about what was happening less than a two-hour drive from my hometown,” she said. “At Warren Wilson, I had a great mentor there in Appalachian studies, and I found myself really diving into the variety of different communities and cultures around the mountains, like the communities of people who escaped slavery and lived freely in Appalachia, and how nobody bothered them.
“There was just this history of being self-sufficient, of really not being able to count on the government of industry to be your friend, and those are just some examples of lots of things I just never learned about Appalachia growing up in Maryville.”
After graduation, she earned her master’s degree in Appalachian studies at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and shortly thereafter, an internship with the Southern Empowerment Project brought her back to East Tennessee. It was further illumination, she added: that an organization dedicated to social justice issues had been set up to address the ones most pressing to Appalachians, similar to the Highlander Education and Research Center in New Market and Appalshop. Her exposure to the latter led to an application with the organization that allowed her to pursue another passion: music.
“Even though I play the banjo, I’m not a performing musician. I’m an organizer, but they needed a community organizer around traditional music and dance and storytelling to really help support the work that Appalshop was already doing inherently,” she said. “In a lot of ways, it’s been a gathering point for Appalachian artists and musicians and documentarians, but it’s also been a hub with the culture, and you see that with the community radio station.”
WMMT-FM, Mountain Community Radio, is a volunteer-led station that supplements Appalshop’s cultural preservation work. Her work was based out of the station, and although she was only part of Appalshop for five years, she describes the experience as one of the most formative of her life. In lifting up a way of life often caricaturized and denigrated, Appalshop promotes Appalachian pride but also Appalachian independence, she said.
“That’s an important part of who we are, but it changes with us, because it’s also something other people will try to take on and commercialize,” she said. “Appalshop gives a voice to people you would never expect, and those voices are authentic.”
In some ways, she added, that independence will be critical toward the survival of Appalshop in the aftermath of last week’s storms. The damage is still being calculated, but one Whitesburg resident told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Appalshop films were found floating in the floodwaters, and Appalshop operations director Roger May reported to West Virginia Public Broadcasting that the organization estimates “heavy losses to our materials and the buildings.”
Residents of Eastern Kentucky are known for their grit and determination, Savell pointed out: Isolated communities don’t rely on 911, and — much like the Blount County mountain communities of Happy Valley and Top of the World — those who live there are quick to take matters into their own hands when nature goes to war with the land.
“If you live in Happy Valley, you get it: If the power goes out, you support each other,” she said. “If a tree falls on the road, somebody’s got a chainsaw, and you work to get it out of the road. That’s the kind of self-sufficiency they’ve got out there, but this is way bigger.
“I’ve only seen pictures, and I’m all the way out here in Portland, but it’s … it’s devastating. There’s just no other word for it. To me, it feels like (Hurricane) Katrina hit, but with no warning.”
