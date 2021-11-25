In the aftermath of Black Friday, shoppers can turn from crowded compartment stores and show neighborhood support by participating in Small Business Saturday.
Started in 2010, it has been a national movement to support smaller businesses, serving a community local to them.
The Blount Partnership is encouraging the community to shop at small businesses in the county on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Chamber of Commerce website includes a list of all the participants of Small Business Saturday, ranging from BBQ to fine jewelry, and the discounts they’re offering.
In addition, the Maryville Downtown Association will host the sixth annual Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with craft vendors and food trucks.
MDA President Aaron Killian said the market is the largest Small Business Saturday event in the community.
“It’s a way to celebrate Small Business Saturday,” Killian said. “It’s a way to kick off the holiday season for a lot of folks. It’s a way for small businesses to get engaged with the community in a way that they normally wouldn’t have the opportunity.”
The stretch along Broadway Avenue between Cates and Patton streets will be closed and covered with more than 90 booths for craft venders or downtown businesses.
It costs $55 for a vender to join.
The booths will be spaced out with sanitation stations along the route, which Killian said helped with COVID-19 distancing, but spacing in general as well.
He said it is difficult to quantify how many people might come, but they’re expecting thousands.
”It’s going to be the biggest one we’ve had yet,” he said, and added that it has become a community staple.
Nearing 3 p.m., Killian said it is likely the venders and food trucks will start running out of goods and food because of the large crowd.
A release from the association states vendors last year sold handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, candles, wooden signs and more.
After doing the event for a few years, the market had grown so much that he said they needed to close the street down for safety.
He credited Kate Kilgore, a former boutique owner, for the original idea of a craft market in 2015, which doubled in size the year after, and kept growing.
Killian said he has met people who have traveled from out of town to attend. One year he said a man from Texas stopped through while he was visiting the area.
“We’re just happy to be able to have an event that brings everybody together,” Killian said.
He hopes the market will keep the surging, developing, downtown businesses “top of mind for everybody,” so the community will show support anytime of the year, not just a Saturday sat aside for small businesses.
