Compassion Counseling Center in Maryville is hosting its annual fundraiser, Cruise for Compassion, from June 11-25 with a twist: When you sign up for the bike ride, there is no specific day or time or location when participants get together to ride. Instead, they ride whenever and wherever they want while at the same time providing funds for the nonprofit organization to offer affordable, accessible mental health services to those who would otherwise have no other options.
Fees are $50 for an individual adult, $20 for an individual child or $65 for a family. Those who register at the website, cccmaryville.org, by May 31 will also receive an event T-shirt. Corporate sponsorships are available, as well, at the $2,500, $1,000, $250 and $100 levels.
Promoting mental health, awareness
“This is one of our two main fundraisers for Compassion Counseling,” said Jeremy Stephens, a member of the board of directors and also Cruise for Compassion organizer. “This fundraiser is called Cruise for Compassion, and the idea is that, we want folks to get outside and ride their bikes. We want to promote mental health and mental health awareness as well as raise funds for the organization.”
Stephens described this as a “virtual ride,” of sorts. “By that I mean, by signing up and donating your money as a rider, you’re supporting the organization. We’re allowing you to ride on your own, basically. If you want to ride the Greenbelt, that’s fine, or if you want to ride the Cades Cove Loop, that’s fine. If you want to ride circles in your driveway, that’s fine, too. The idea is to get outside and enjoy yourself. If you’re a more serious biker and you want to ride 25, 50 or 100 miles, you can do that. We’re leaving it up to the individuals. Or if folks just want to donate to the organization without riding, they can go to the website and do that.”
The event is from the time you register until June 25, when the closing event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Black Horse Pub & Brewery, 441 N. Hall Road, Alcoa.
“Riders can come and get their T-shirts, and the public is also invited to attend,” Stephens said. “There’s going to be a benefit concert from The Driftboat Cowboys,” of which he is a member. “We’re going to encourage people from the public to donate money to the cause — of course, if you’re a rider, you’ve already done that. The closing event is to celebrate those folks that have ridden but also to increase awareness about positive mental health.”
He said the benefits of physical activity, specifically cycling, on mental health are many. They include reduced stress, reduced risk of depression, better sleep, memory improvement, feeling good, improved creative thinking and boost in productivity.
Compassion Counseling
According to information from the organization, “Compassion Counseling is a nonprofit organization that believes everyone in our community should have access to quality mental health counseling regardless of their income. Counseling and education are provided that instills hope, builds resilience and promotes health and well-being by empowering all people to live full and happy lives, to remove the stigma associated with mental illness, and to provide a comfortable environment where they are free to share their struggles without having any fear of judgment or shame.”
Stephens said, “I want more folks to know about this organization and the work they do,” explaining that other mental health organizations may have waiting lists where services are not available for six months or more. “Or if somebody can’t pay or doesn’t have insurance, there’s not a way for them to get services needed. Compassion Counseling works with you on financing rather than shutting the door. I think the organization fills such a needed void in the community.”
In 2021, from January to November, 273 individuals received services from Compassion Counseling. This year, from January to mid-April, 156 have been served.
For more information, visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.