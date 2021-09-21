Starting today, Sept. 22, William Blount High School students will have limited grab-and-go meal options from the cafeteria while a drain pipe is repaired.
The facilities and maintenance team is investigating how the pipe was crushed and more details, and a spokeswoman for the district said they had not confirmed whether raw sewage was coming out of the drain.
"They are working toward completing repairs of the crushed pipe as soon as possible," said Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications. A message to families said the repairs will be made over fall break, which is scheduled for Oct. 4-8.
The William Blount cafeteria staff will work with other schools in the district to provide the grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options. The WBHS commons area will remain open, Vance said.
