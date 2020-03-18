Closures on Hall Road and Louisville roads are out of the way, as CSX construction works its way through various parts of Alcoa.
Now the work is set to close West Hunt Road between Louisville Road and Crosswinds Way Thursday.
If work doesn't wrap up March 19, it will continue Monday, March 23.
Benchmark Consulting, a representative of CSX railroad, has been replacing CSX line ties and roadway crossings, which has led to the need for closures.
The city said in a press release each closing is expected to take one to two days.
Detours will be signed during the closure and drivers should use caution when in the areas and allow extra travel time for morning and evening commutes.
Questions about the work may be directed to the Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department, 865-380-4800.
