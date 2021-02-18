Hope Cudd, a real estate agent with RE/MAX First, earned the 100% Club Award for the fifth consecutive award. The award honors high-achieving real estate professionals for service to buyers and/or sellers.
Cudd has been with RE/MAX First for 13 years.
"It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award. As a real estate agent with RE/MAX First, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them," said Hope.
In addition to her work at RE/MAX First, Cudd supports Isaiah 117 House, which provides support for children awaiting foster care placement.
