Long-awaited Culver's is set to open in Alcoa at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, a news release from the company announced Tuesday.
The restaurant is at 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive and will serve fast, casual food, cooked to order, the release states.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays-Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“We are so excited to open and become an active member of the community,” local franchise owner Ron Dresen said in the release. “When Blount County residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”
Ron Dresen and his wife, Anita, run a Knoxville Culver's as well.
Ron Dresen told The Daily Times in recent interviews that his Knoxville franchise opening in 2017 brought diners in droves and he expected Alcoa to be similarly busy.
Culver’s has close to 800 locations in 25 states and is known for its signature butter burgers and frozen custard.
