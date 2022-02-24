Within the next decade, a 2.5 mile stretch of Alcoa Highway will transition from an airport route to an attractive business corridor.
At least, that’s the plan city of Alcoa leaders, staff and development partner WSP Global, a management and consultancy service, discussed during a public workshop on Thursday night held for the corridor development.
The portion of highway in between Pellissippi Parkway and McGhee Tyson Airport will be shifted slightly east to intersect with Pellissippi near Cusick Road and will serve as an alternate route to and from the airport.
The portion left behind, currently known as Alcoa Highway, will be redesigned as an attractive corridor with attachments to the greenway, more shops and other developments.
WSP representatives quoted the expected completion date to be 2029.
“The ultimate goal is to create a gateway into the city,” Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said. “I think this is in the interest of the airport as well, but we want to look like we are a very progressive city, which we really are. That when people come in, visitors come in, they have a very pleasing approach into the town.”
On average, that portion of Alcoa Highway is currently traveled by around 60,000 motorists, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Traffic projections, based on TDOT statistics, assumed 20% to 25% of traffic would remain on the redesigned corridor, while 75% to 80% would use the relocated and new portion of the highway.
City of Alcoa staff are planning a connection to Springbrook Farm, both in design and walkability. In appearance, the new corridor may look similar to Hall Road.
A concept image presented during the workshop for the new corridor near the airport shows four, 11-feet lanes, two in each direction, split by an 18-feet median and lined by a 10 to 14 feet landscaping buffer on either side. One side of the roadway shows a 45 to 70 feet linear park.
Further north, near the car dealerships, the concept image for the new corridor has a 40 to 45 feet landscape buffer on one side of the roadway and a 33 to 50 feet linear park on the other side.
The idea is to create a “destination highway” that is welcoming, instead of a cut-through to Alcoa or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Up to four new traffic signals may also be installed along the updated corridor. Safety is one area of concern now, WSP representative Andrew Sonner mentioned, because the roadway and its attached entrances have no traffic control.
Sonner said the overarching goal of the new corridor is to be “user friendly,” also allowing space for bicyclists and pedestrian walkways.
Alcoa will allow more opportunity for the public to get involved with this project in the future, and more studies will be completed to assess the land before any construction is started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.