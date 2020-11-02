City of Maryville Engineering and Public Works Department decided to push back Cusick Street closures until Wednesday. The closures will occur Nov. 4-25.
The road will be closed from McCammon to Harper avenues. Traffic will be detoured to College Street for the duration of the three weeks, the department said in an announcement.
The traffic signal at Cusick and Harper will be on flash.
During this time, traffic coming up McCammon from the Maryville Operations Center will be blocked at McGee Street.
Cusick Street may be open by Thanksgiving if weather cooperates, the announcement stated, however the section of McCammon between McGhee and Cusick could possibly remain closed through the holiday.
