The city of Maryville Engineering and Public Works department will close a section of Cusick Street between McCammon and Harper avenues from Nov. 2-22, it announced Tuesday.
Contractor APAC Harrison crews will replace failing concrete pavements and sidewalks.
There will be a marked detour route in place during the closure directing drivers to College Street and McCammon Avenue.
For more information, call 865-273-3500.
