A customer allegedly pulled a gun on a Burger King employee Wednesday.
An assistant manager at Burger King, 730 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:37 p.m. May 26 that a regular customer came through the drive-thru and argued with the manager about his order being wrong. After the order was confirmed as correct, the customer drove off slowly, staring into the restaurant.
When the manager eventually walked out of the store to talk to the customer, they argued, and the customer pulled a firearm on the manager and chambered a round, the manager said. The customer allegedly pointed the gun at the manager and yelled, "Say one more thing," before his wife pulled the gun away and told him to stop.
The customer then left. A witness corroborated the manager's story, the report states.
