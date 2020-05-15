More than two months of a utility grace period may be changing for Maryville and Alcoa utility customers in the coming weeks. Since the end of March, the cities had suspended cutoffs for unpaid utility bills, a program originally slated to last until the end of April to help those struggling financially during statewide safer-at-home standards.
That suspension was extended through May as the economy began to reopen in stages. Now customers will be expected to keep up with their payments once again, though many are still registering as delinquent.
Maryville leaders say they will start implementing cutoffs for unpaid utility bills in June. Alcoa officials are still on the fence and told The Daily Times in an email they will “review the situation later in the month and make future decisions based on the pandemic information available at that time.”
Currently, around 650 customers in Maryville are behind on their utility bills by a little more than $300,000, city Finance Manager Mike Swift said. This is up about 10% from the same time in 2019.
In Alcoa 1,779 was the peak number of customers who had made the cutoff list between March 26 and May 4, leaders said in an email. Of those, nearly 1,000 now have become current. Past-due balances since have increased by $245,000, not including fees and interest.
There were only 990 delinquencies during the same period in 2019, by comparison, and only 353 in February 2020, the city reported.
“The majority of the increase in number have been customers that appeared on the cutoff listing for the first time as they have been affected by the situation,” an Alcoa official emailed.
Even though customers have been able to put off payments for just over two months, they’ll eventually be expected to pay in full, according to press releases put out by Maryville and Alcoa in March.
Warnings before
Swift explained in a phone interview that even though the city is putting its foot down come June, it’s willing to work with customers who are struggling.
“We are trying to reach out and say, ‘We want to make sure you know you’re delinquent and how can we help you get back current?’” Swift said. “Our intent is to work with (customers) to the degree practical, but we have requirements that we have to live with too.”
Three city staff are making calls to try and reach every one of the 650 delinquent customers before June gets underway, Swift said, to avoid turning utilities off without notice.
Swift said the matter of delinquencies is not putting the city in any financial duress and that staff is trying to prioritize contacting those whose bills are due sooner.
Not all bills are due June 1, and cutoffs will only start for Maryville residents when they come due that month and aren’t paid.
‘Tagging doors’
Alcoa leaders say they’ve called everyone with a past-due balance who has not already been in touch about a payment plan.
For those they can’t reach by phone, city employees are hanging information on customers’ doors, encouraging them to call.
“We are actively tagging doors at this time as there were 452 customers that could not be reached by phone,” the Alcoa email states, and adds that many households they can’t get in touch with have incorrect phone numbers listed on their accounts. “We are asking that customers make sure their information is up to date for future reference. Past due notices have been sent each month to those who have a balance due.”
TVA scam warning
Basic bill payment is expected to be difficult for many, especially as unemployment rates rise in the county, state and nation.
As financial vulnerability is on the rise, so are scams, some targeting utility customers in the Tennessee Valley Authority area.
Thursday, TVA warned in a social media statement against phone scams.
“If you receive a call claiming to be from TVA threatening to turn off your power — it’s a scam,” the TVA wrote. “Please do not call back the number. If you have questions about your power bill, call your local power company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.