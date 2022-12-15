The Daily Times put out the word it was having a cookie contest among its readers, and they responded.
On Wednesday, 28 entries had been delivered by home bakers in Blount County. Four judges had the enjoyable task of tasting each and voting for the best. Daily Times food columnist Olivia Sipe, Daily Times Features Editor Melanie Tucker and Angela and Charlie Lambert of Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop in Maryville came together for the judging.
In the end, it was Garry Kahn who took the overall Best of the Best for his Linzer Cookies. There were also three first place winners among the categories of Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies and Decorated Cookies.
The winner in the Bar Cookies category is Jeanine Hewitt, for her Apricot Bars.
Jessica Lewis takes home first place honors in the Drop Cookies category. She made Stuffed Cinnadoodle Cookies.
There was a tie in the Decorated Cookies division. Two students in Jeff Harig’s William Blount Culinary Arts program served up Cheesecake Bites —Robert Dines and Keira Ridout. Scott Webb’s Sugar Cookies tied with them.
Their recipes will be shared in Sipe’s food column that will appear in the Dec. 21 edition of The Daily Times. The recipes for the other entries will be shared over the coming weeks, too.
Sipe will be awarding her cookbooks to the first-place winners in each division. They will also receive a $25 Food City gift card, courtesy of The Daily Times.
The Best of the Best will receive a cookbook along with 5 pounds of sugar, 2 pounds of brown sugar, 5 pounds of flour, a dozen eggs and pound of butter and the $25 gift card courtesy of The Daily Times.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
