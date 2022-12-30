2022 in Blount County government was one for the history books. Women broke glass ceilings in Alcoa, longtime politicians lost their seats, and fights broke out on topics as diverse as hospital administration, farmland and the state Republican Party. That variety shows itself in the list of government and community stories Daily Times journalists thought mattered most in the past year.
1. Blount Memorial Hospital v. Blount County
After Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell requested the immediate resignations of the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors in November, he told county commissioners at a special called meeting, “This isn’t a war.”
A week before the meeting, Mitchell sent a letter to the hospital board requesting resignations, a long-range financial plan for BMH and changes to the hospital charter. One of those changes would have disbanded the hospital’s nominating committee for appointments to the hospital board.
Hospital leadership’s lack of transparency with the county, he said, and BMH’s recent multi-million dollar losses were among the triggers for his action. He also argued that the county owns the hospital.
Hospital leaders and administrators disputed those arguments, responding that the financial issues faced by BMH are mirrored around the country and that Mitchell’s requests constitute political reprisal against the hospital.
The commission voted to remove the members of the board representing Blount County in November and gave direct political appointments of hospital board members the O.K. during a Dec. 15 meeting.
Shortly before the December vote, hospital leadership and the mayor’s office entered into talks to convert the hospital into an independent not-for-profit hospital from what a board member called its current, “governmental” status.
Talks broke down after the commission’s decision to change nominations to the BMH board, and the hospital filed a lawsuit against the county Dec. 21, asking the Blount County Chancery Court for “political independence” from the county.
Martin is the first person of color to serve as Alcoa mayor, and the first Black person to hold mayoral office in one of Blount’s cities since the 1800s. She was reelected to the commission for a second four-year term in November. Cooper’s term on the commission expires in 2024.
Daily Times reporting of the appointments quotes Martin as saying, “I want you to know this has been a step, a great step for women.” “And notice what I said. I said women. I didn’t say Black women, I didn’t say White or Hispanic ... We now have a woman that is the mayor of the city of Alcoa and vice mayor.”
Richey, who also contested the seat in 2020, said that he attributed his win to strong canvassing efforts in the community, noting that his campaign knocked on more than 5,000 doors ahead of the primary. He earned 3,802 votes to Ramsey’s 2,061.
“Bob did a great job representing Blount County for a long period of time, but I think people were looking for a change,” he commented shortly after returns came in.
Ramsey’s loss didn’t go unacknowledged locally. On the night of the election, Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett told The Daily Times that it was “sort of disappointing that we allowed money from outside to come in” in support of Richey’s campaign.
Blount County Republican Women President Heather Fair resigned from her position as president of the organization in September. She stepped down after refusing to disinvite Gary Humble from a meeting of the group.
Humble is a Republican anti-vaccine activist and politician who landed under a state investigation into his campaign finances after an unsuccessful run at a General Assembly seat.
In Fair’s resignation letter, she wrote that she left under pressure from the Tennessee Republican Women organization, as she was unwilling to rescind Humble’s invitation to speak. Humble spoke instead at an unaffiliated event in Louisville.
Also in September, the Tennessee Republican Party’s State Executive Committee voted to nullify the election of Maryville resident Mark Pulliam. Party Chairman Scott Golden cited Pulliam’s failure to meet criteria set out in party bylaws as a rationale.
Pulliam responded, pointing to conversations with Golden’s staff regarding electoral requirements and his long history of involvement with Republican politics as support for the legitimacy of his candidacy and election.
Wildwood residents such as Terri Shields Bobo attended a series of meetings on the matter, arguing against changing the land’s zoning and annexing it from the county to Alcoa. She was joined by officials in county government, including both county mayor Ed Mitchell and the Blount County Commission.
The commission voted to charge Mitchell with opposing the Wildwood annexation over the summer. Arguing that the annexation represented an example of “donut holing” —taking county land that doesn’t touch municipal borders — and that the city used “unlawful procedures” while annexing the property, Mitchell did so, sending a letter to the city and eventually filing suit against it.
The Wildwood Neighborhood Association, representing those residents opposed to the annexation, also brought a suit against the city. Months later, the city asked the Blount County Chancery Court to dismiss the litigation, saying in court filings that neither the county nor the neighborhood association had the standing to contest the annexation.
Her 52-vote loss followed a report from U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett’s staff that someone with a phone number tied in Burchett’s constituent service database to Hill called the congressional office and said that she would like to “kill every Republican I know.” The reported call came shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade.
Four days later, the mayors of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County sent a letter to the BMH board requesting a review of Naramore’s selection and concerns regarding the public notice period ahead of the first vote. The mayors’ letter expressed worry that the process violated hospital bylaws as well as state law.
BMH board president Robert Redwine responded in a letter sent one week later, arguing that no violations took place and that the hospital had sent a public notice to The Daily Times. He expressed confidence in Naramore’s ability to direct the hospital as it moves forward.
Postponed from 2020 because of COVID mandates, the country music festival was held in August 2021. Bickers said then that he hoped it would present locals with something akin to the Foothills Fall Festival, a Maryville music festival held for the final time in 2014. Turnout for Wolfstock didn’t quite match expectations, though, and he acknowledged that profits from the show were a disappointment.
He told The Daily Times that the losses from the event came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments made to vendors ahead of the show were, he said, generally non-refundable.
The town could access some federal COVID-relief funds to help make good such losses, and the festival was the only event that qualified Louisville for compensation, he said, as the COVID dollars were marked as restricted use, and could not have been applied to other projects, he said.
His arguments didn’t convince his opponents, and a 10-point loss to Louisville Vice Mayor Jill Pugh in November suggests that the same goes for Louisville voters.
Officials with the base and MKAA confirmed the return of the show in Nov. 2021, and much of the intervening year was spent planning for the event.
Attendees took in the sights from aerial performers including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who headlined the event, Cirrus Aircraft and Greg Koontz, among others. Visitors also got to view historic aircraft from World War II, listen to live music and support local vendors.
Proceeds from the show went to some good causes. A month after the show’s end, MKAA President Patrick Wilson and Lieutenant Colonel M. Lee Hartley Jr. gave to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley a check worth $130,000.
Even if they couldn’t make it in person, Daily Times readers also heard about Townsend’s annual balloon festival and saw our photos from it. Artists passed hours in the fall competing with one another during Plein Air, a Friends of the Smokies-hosted art competition and sale in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. And toward the end of the year, Blount Countians queued up by the streets as the Blount County Jaycees Christmas Parade made its way from Alcoa into Maryville, bringing locals together as they chased candy and Christmas cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.