Punctuated with a historic election, protests over police shootings and a deadly disease unlike any other for 102 years, 2020 will go down as one of the most newsworthy years in recent history.
The Daily Times journalists again chose the Top 10 local stories that best reflected the challenges and triumphs of the year.
Some reflect the charitable spirit of Blount Countians during tumultuous times and tug at the heart. Some show the pain the pandemic forced on the community. Others reflect economic development advances.
No 1. The pandemic
COVID-19 was not a single local story but a saga that spanned most of the year. The Daily Times’ first story about the virus was published Jan. 25, when the virus had killed only 41 people in China and no one in the United States. A couple of months later, we wrote about the first Blount COVID-19 case and death reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. We stayed with it, as cases rose to unanticipated levels.
We covered how businesses coped, what churches did to adjust, how law enforcement adapted to the changes. We stayed in touch during school shutdowns and gave teachers space to speak about their experiences. We wrote about the pandemic’s effect on local sports as games and practices were shut down.
Finally, we were able to write about the first glimpse of hope — a vaccine that came just days before Christmas.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the coming year, we will continue our comprehensive coverage.
No. 2. Amazon
It all started with an Oct. 13 story about a proposal to the Alcoa City Commission for a 630,000-square-foot flagship facility to be built near the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway.
Documents obtained by The Daily Times called the facility a “development prospect of the Joint Industrial Development Board of Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County.” Eventually, documents confirmed the warehouse would be Amazon’s.
The proposed warehouse would employ at least 750 people and involve an estimated daily traffic of 200 trucks, plus employee vehicles. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s State Industrial Access Agreement stated the warehouse would cost an estimated $187.5 million to build and generate an annual payroll of $23.4 million — with average hourly wages of $15 for unskilled workers.
According to emails obtained by The Daily Times, state and local officials estimate construction on the Amazon center could start as soon as June 2021, with access to the facility by spring 2022.
3. Wartime memoirs
The third staff pick was a touching feature on a local writer who gathered and published more than 1,200 love letters between a now-100-year-old woman and her late World War II veteran husband.
Dotty Bushing told Lisa Soland, a Maryville College playwriting professor, that it was her husband Art Bushing’s dream to have his memoirs published in the form of letters to Dotty and others, along with his personal journals written during his Army service in World War II.
So Soland transcribed, compiled, edited and published “Art & Dotty: His Diary, Their Letters & Photographs of World War II,” and “Art Bushing: His Diaries, Letters and Photographs of World War II.”
What emerged was a detailed account of time spent fighting in Europe. But mostly it was a compilation of love letters between a couple that was married for more than 60 years.
“It reads like a story,” Dotty said. “It brought back so many memories. I read over some of it and cried. It’s beautiful.”
4. A groundbreaking embryo adoption
The staff also chose the poignant coverage of a Knoxville woman who gave birth to a nearly three-decade-old embryo.
Tina and Ben Gibson brought into the world Molly Everette Gibson, who was born on Oct. 26 from a 27-year-old frozen embryo. Molly Gibson’s birth broke the world record for the longest-frozen embryo to result in a live birth — a record previously held by Molly’s sister, Emma Wren Gibson, who was born in 2017 from a 24-year-old embryo.
Adding to the uniqueness of the Gibsons’ story, both embryos came from the same donor, making Molly and Emma full genetic siblings.
Now, the healthy girls live on a Knoxville farm, where Emma plays with stuffed animals and asks her parents to put a popcorn garland on the Christmas tree.
“What 3-year-old even knows what popcorn garland is?” Tina Gibson said. “But she brings it up and I’m like, ‘It’s that ‘90s baby, she can’t help it.’”
5. Drug use on the rise
On a less cheerful note, an Oct. 8 story about the rising number of drug-related deaths in the county in 2020 made the staff list of important stories.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said in September that BCSO worked more overdoses and overdose deaths in 2020 than in 2019.
As of Sept. 30, BCSO recorded 84 overdoses and 11 deaths, while the Maryville Police Department recorded 44 overdoses and four deaths, and the Alcoa Police Department 57 overdoses and five deaths.
Ron Talbott of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force cited COVID-19 restrictions as a large contributor to preventing investigators from physically getting out and handling cases; task force members also faced extra downtime due to scheduling changes and their own illnesses.
“ ... (O)ur biggest fear is if we ever let up or if we ever stop or slow down or limit it, then our community issues will become worse than what they actually are,” Talbott said.
6. The road to recovery
The story about a King’s Academy volleyball player who recovered after a severe car accident ranked high among the newspaper’s staff.
On June 16, Lauren Collins and her friend, 20-year-old Taylor Blythe, were involved in a head-on collision on John Sevier Highway. Blythe — a middle blocker at Tusculum University and former teammate of Collins’ at TKA — was driving the car.
All three involved in the crash — including the 17-year-old boy in the other vehicle — survived, but with varying degrees of physical and mental trauma.
Collins suffered a concussion and a broken hand that required surgery and involved a plate and four screws. She had a gash on her elbow that required 35 stitches. She also suffered an eye hemorrhage.
She was fortunate, though. By September, Collins was back on the court for TKA, competing for the first time in two and a half months.
“I missed it way more than I thought I would,” Collins said. “I know this is so cliché, but I genuinely appreciate everyone around me more. I just appreciate getting to play volleyball.”
7. A historic local election
Sarah Herron became the first woman elected to Maryville City Council, when she and Drew Miles defeated incumbent and Mayor Tom Taylor and candidate Suzette Donovan.
Herron’s historic win came after hundreds of phone calls, thousands of postcards and a slew of what she called generous donors.
“I had 28 women who hand-wrote postcards,” Herron said on Election Day, adding through tears that she was “overwhelmed by their excitement.”
Recalling how an 18-year-old woman approached her at the library during early voting to talk about her policy platform, Herron said she was honored to inspire the next generation of female leaders in Blount County.
“Women bring an important perspective,” Herron wrote in a statement announcing her bid for City Council. “If I’m elected, Maryville would have someone who is looking at issues through the lens of a mother and of a daughter with aging parents. Plus, I offer something City Council needs now more than ever — digital experience.”
8. Sharing her story
Another athlete’s story landed a spot in the Top 10 with the coverage of a Heritage High School volleyball player who overcame depression and anxiety.
Haley Jenkins in February posted on Instagram 10 screenshots of typed words detailing her mental health struggles.
She wrote about how she tried to kill herself multiple times, how her Heritage teammates forced her to seek help and how after receiving that help she slowly became herself again. She concluded her post by encouraging anyone struggling to reach out to her.
Some 170 people commented on the post and applauded Jenkins for her bravery and honesty. The coaches at Campbell University texted their future setter, “We are all here for you. All you have to do is just call.”
It certainly got better for Jenkins. She’s continued to be an advocate for mental health by sharing her story with anyone willing to listen.
“The past year has been very challenging and emotional,” Jenkins said. “But I’m glad I went through it so I can be a better person for myself and others.”
(If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. Text CONNECT to 741741 to chat with a crisis counselor.)
9. Blount County and refugee resettlement
In January, more than 30 local religious leaders spoke out against a resolution posted on social media by three Blount County commissioners that would exempt the county from Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to continue the state’s participation in the federal refugee resettlement program.
Father Peter Iorio from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa was one of several local clergy who signed a two-page letter urging commissioners to reconsider the resolution.
“I would have to question the commission. What is the resistance to follow most of the state,” he said. “Is it fear? Decisions that are made out of fear are not very good decisions. Love casts out all fear.”
The resolution was supposed to go to vote in February’s Blount County Commission meeting, but when the formal agenda was posted, no such resolution appeared. This is because, Commissioners Mike Akard and Nick Bright said, the resolution was never finalized or submitted, but rather was only posted to social media for “polling.”
The resolution never resurfaced.
10. Alcoa schools advocate remembered
The final story on the Top 10 list reflected on the life of longtime Alcoa City Schools’ Board of Education member Harry B. “Mickey” McClurg.
McClurg, who died Dec. 17 at the age of 82, served on the board for 31 years, nearly 22 as its president.
“Mickey McClurg’s dedication to the Alcoa City Schools was always above and beyond,” emailed Jane Qualls, director of ACS from 1999 to 2004. “He enthusiastically supported all aspects of our schools — academics, athletics, students, teachers and administrators.”
During his board term, ACS saw numerous changes, including the building of what is now Alcoa Intermediate School, renovation of the old high school and elementary school, construction of the baseball and softball fields, and the building of the new Alcoa High School.
McClurg was a charter member of the Alcoa City Schools Foundation, and those close to him say he also quietly covered students’ needs, including meals and clothing. The ACS Foundation honored him in 2019 with its Legacy of Excellence Award.
