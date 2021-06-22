The Daily Times and EastTennessee. Jobs will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church of Maryville.
Everyone is invited, and door prizes will be offered.
It will be an active job fair where employers will be seeking to hire qualified candidates for active job postings. Employers represented will take resumés and gather additional contact information.
Several employers will hold on-site interviews.
Some of the companies scheduled to participate include Blackberry Farm, Allcor Staffing Services, Aramark, Harrison Construction, Del Conca USA, Bojangles, KaTom Restaurant Supply, AAA, Newell-Rubbermaid, ADMA Biologics, Blalock, Pure Magic Carwash, Wise Staffing, DENSO, City of Alcoa, Asbury Place, 24/7 Staffing, AF Insurance, Vanderbilt Mortgage, Genera Energy, Flex-N-Gate, Brookdale, Avient Corporation and Dollywood.
New employers are being added daily.
For more information or to register your business, email sara.thompson@thedailytimes.com or call 865-981-1111.
