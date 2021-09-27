The Daily Times was among the top winners when the Tennessee Press Association announced Monday the winners of the 2021 Ideas Contest awards for newspaper advertising and circulation staff members.
The Maryville paper won 20 awards, including nine first places in the contest, which drew 544 entries from 28 newspapers. TPA partnered with the New Jersey Press Association for the judging, which resulted in 204 winning entries.
The 2021 Ideas Contest Best of Show was awarded to the Johnson City Press for its niche publication for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, “Explore Washington County.”
The first runner-up was awarded to the Chattanooga Times Free Press for its multicolor ad for “Your Fall Break Destination … Chattanooga.”
The second-runner-up was awarded to the Pulaski Citizen for its multicolor ad for “King B Farm Weddings.”
The newspaper with the most awards was the farragutpress with 24, followed by the Chattanooga Times Free Press with 23 and The Greeneville Sun with 22 awards.
The Daily Times won first place for Best Self-Promotion of a Newspaper, Best Use of a Multicolor Ad, Best Feature Page or Pages, Best Food Store Ad, Best Professional Service Ad, Best Furniture and/or Appliance Ad, Best Rack Card, Best Carrier Recruitment and Best Use of Humor in an Ad.
The Maryville paper won second- and third-place awards for Best Self-Promotion of a Newspaper, second for Best Special Section, third for Best Sales Promotion for a Retailer, second for Best Use of a Multicolor Ad, second for Best Single Use of a Multicolor Ad, second for Best Feature Page or Pages, third for ¼ Page or Smaller Ad, second and third for Best Automotive Ad and third for Best Niche Publication.
A link to the list of winners with captions and some judges’ comments are here: https://tnpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Ideas_Contest_Winners_List_2021_webxls.xls
A link to the slideshow of the 2021 Ideas Contest winners is here (be patient while it loads) https://tnpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IDEAS_2021_Powerpoint_REVISED-FINAL.pdf
A link to the Best of Show winner PDF is here: https://tnpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/29_D1_first-copy.pdfThe Daily Times advertising staff is represented by Darrell Richardson, Allison Duguid, Becky Payne, Donna Wilson, Jeff Craft, Marisa Shrum, Quentin Anthony, Sara Thompson and Val Sandmeier.
Circulation is represented by director Pat Helms, Alvis Wilson, Gina Higgs, Melissa Swett, Audrey Dillingham, Krista Crittendon, Lisa Smith and Theresa Gresham.
The Daily Times administration is represented by publisher Bryan Sandmeier, Leann Webb and Robin Cardwell, while production is represented by Bobbie McCoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.