The Daily Times won six first-place awards and 25 in all Thursday during the Tennessee Press Association's virtual awards ceremony covering work published in calendar year 2019.
The awards, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee and TPA, were presented via Zoom after TPA's summer convention in Pigeon Forge was postponed and then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Based on the points system, the Maryville paper finished second in its circulation category for the general excellence award, losing to Johnson City by eight points, or the equivalent of two second-place awards.
The Daily Times' six first-place awards were for best education reporting by Amy Beth Miller, best business coverage, best sports writing, best special issue or section, and community lifestyles and best single feature, both honoring the work of Melanie Tucker.
All of the categories and Daily Times winners were:
• Best business coverage, first place, Andrew Jones, Waylon Cunningham, Melanie Tucker, Robert Norris and J. Todd Foster
• Best education reporting, first place, Amy Beth Miller
• Best feature photograph, third place, Scott Keller
• Best graphics/illustrations, third place (a category that combined entries from the state's largest newspapers), Mike Sisco and Marcus Fitzsimmons
• Best news photograph, fourth place, Tom Sherlin
• Best news reporting, second place, J. Todd Foster
• Best personal column, third place, J. Todd Foster
• Best personal column, fourth place, Steve Wildsmith
• Best personal humor column, fourth place, Steve Wildsmith
• Best personal humor column, fifth place, Steve Wildsmith
• Best single editorial, second place, J. Todd Foster
• Best single feature, first place, Melanie Tucker
• Best special issue or section, first place for the annual high school preseason football tab, Taylor Vortherms, Troy Provost-Heron, Corey Roepken, Tom Sherlin, Scott Keller, Marcus Fitzsimmons and Margaret Chwat
• Best sports photograph, fourth place, Scott Keller
• Best sports photograph, fifth place, Tom Sherlin
• Best sports writing, first place, Taylor Vortherms, Troy Provost-Heron and Corey Roepken
• Best website, second place, staff
• Community lifestyles, first place, Melanie Tucker
• Editorials, second place, J. Todd Foster and Robert Norris
• Headline writing, third place, Mike Sisco, Abigail Potter and Marcus Fitzsimmons
• Investigative reporting, fifth place, Waylon Cunningham
• Local features, second place, Melanie Tucker
• Makeup and appearance, second place, design staff
• Public service, second place for coverage of Maryville College's bicentennial, Amy Beth Miller, J. Todd Foster, Mike Sisco and Marcus Fitzsimmons
• Sunday editions, fifth place (among the state's largest newspapers), design staff
Reciprocal judging for TPA's annual contest is done with another state’s association. This year, the Georgia Press Association judged 1,341 entries from 72 of the Tennessee Press Association’s 129 member newspapers.
