Owners of the Bar and the Kitchen at Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro announced the establishment is upgrading and expanding, a move they said is owed to the Townsend lodging and dining spot’s success.
“After five successful years of operation, it’s time to expand our bar area and to provide more space for our burgeoning culinary operations in our kitchen,” Dancing Bear owner Mark Oldham said in the release. “We are tremendously thankful to the community for supporting us, and we are excited about the future.”
Approximately 1,000 square feet will be added, according to the release.
This includes two new walk-in coolers, additional prep space, a larger bar area with more seats and more storage room.
“This additional space will provide a more seamless operation for our executive chef, Shelley Cooper, who is entering her seventh year working with us,” Oldham siad. “We are extremely pleased and lucky to have an executive chef of her caliber to continue this journey with us.”
Dancing Bear officials say the business has contracted with Daryl Johnson Architects of Knoxville to assist with a new Master Plan for the business.
Andy Morton will continue as the architect of record.
Oldham added he wants to create more sleeping accommodations for the business but said he will also be looking at some additional amenities including a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool and another wedding venue.
He said he also hoped to begin a new round of construction in 2021 or 2022.
Dancing Bear Director of Operations at Dancing Bear Lodge Christi Silliman also announced the hiring of a new front of the house general manager and sommelier, Matt Burk.
“Matt brings a tremendous amount of full-service dining experience, and we are appreciative of him joining our executive team,” Silliman said.
Burk was previously general manager of the Rebel Kitchen in Knoxville.
Residents with questions may contact Ashley Pearl Box for more information at ashley@dancingbear lodge.com or by phone, 865-360-8654.
