Townsend's Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro has announced the start of a new Tuesday event featuring four-course meals crafted by a culinary team.
Beginning Aug. 25, Executive Chef Shelley Cooper and Sommelier Matt Burk will engineer a curated "prix fixe" menu with optional wine pairings at the bistro.
The tasting menu will have a vegetarian option and cost $55. The wine pairing is $25. Dancing Bear owner Mark Oldham said in a release reservations are strongly recommended.
"Tasting Tuesday is something I’m really looking forward to,” Cooper said in the release. "Having a prix fixe menu for one night allows my team and me to flex a bit more creative muscle and walk our guests through the complex and creative processes behind every plate."
For more information, diners email Marketing Director Ashley Box at ashley@dancingbearlodge.com.
