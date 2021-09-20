Jeff Carter is returning to the Dancing Bear-branded business as executive chef, the business announced in a news release Monday.
Carter was with Dancing Bear Lodge as head chef in 2007-13. He then spent the past seven years as corporate chef for Burleson Brands in Knoxville, according to the release.
His role now will put him over most of Mark Oldham's Oldham Properties' eateries, including Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, Peaceful Side Brewery & Craft Kitchen and Dancing Bean Coffee House.
"I am thrilled to be concentrating on building the best culinary team in Townsend,” Carter said in the release.
“Jeff is a true professional and we are honored to have him at the helm of all of our kitchens," Oldham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.