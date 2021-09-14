The Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash is back for its 7th annual event in Townsend on Saturday, Sept. 18, organizers announced Tuesday.
The event starts at the Dancing Bear Lodge where riders can participate in a 25-mile, 40-mile or 52-mile ride with a full police escort.
Each route passes through the Townsend curves on U.S. Highway 321, beginning at Dancing Bear — 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway — in Townsend.
The ride begins at 9 a.m.
Registration is $60 and all participants will receive a $25 discount voucher on orders of $100 or more at Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center and other items from the Apple Valley Mountain Village.
A portion of the entry fee goes to the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance, a nonprofit that is leading a city park initiative.
Register online at www.bikereg.com/dancingbear-bike-bash.
