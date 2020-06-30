Bryan Daniels, president and CEO of Blount Partnership, has been named to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital board of directors, effective today, July 1. He will serve a three-year term, with a maximum 12 years on the board.
Other newly elected members were:
• Bob Baskerville, executive vice president of creative and production services at Discovery Inc.
• Victoria Niederhauser, dean, professor and chief academic officer at University of Tennessee College of Nursing.
• Nikitia Thompson, owner and real estate broker at Realty Executives Associates - Nikitia Thompson Realty.
The Children’s Hospital board is made up of 21 community leaders. For a complete list of members, visit www.etch.com.
