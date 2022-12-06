At a Monday, Dec. 5, event to commemorate homicide victims, Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond told a group tied together by grief that their losses and their loved ones will be remembered.
A Season to Remember, an occasion dedicated to honoring homicide victims and uplifting their survivors, had never been held before in Blount County. Though the event is new to the county, it’s one that Desmond intends to make into a yearly tradition.
Desmond noted that the idea to hold the A Season to Remember event came from Mary Caylor, victim witness coordinator with the DA’s office.
He said that she broached the topic with him shortly after he was sworn in as DA this summer, noting that such events have been held in Nashville for decades.
Thirty-one homicide victims were commemorated at the ceremony, held at the Grandview Pavilion in Maryville, and dozens of people gathered there to honor them.
In his opening remarks, Desmond commented, “Those that we lose are never gone, as long as we remember them.” He continued, “It’s always hard to lose someone. It’s even more difficult when you lose someone who’s taken from you prematurely and early due to criminal activity.”
His office has charged just over a handful of homicides this year. The 2022 total is a little low, Desmond said, relative to previous years.
One person has been charged with criminal homicide in 2022; several others have been charged with vehicular homicide. A low total number of homicides can obscure the effect those deaths have on others, however.
He stressed that prosecutors are ultimately professionals. Yet, with homicides, “we’re still human,” he said, and such cases can trigger strong emotions.
Traci Renee Thomas was killed by her husband, Christopher Mouser, in 2004. Thomas’ aunt, Pat White, gave the keynote address at the Monday event, detailing the toll the murder took on her family.
“You can only imagine what type of anguish this will cause, to lose a child. They had to muster up all the strength they had in order to get through this,” White said of Thomas’ parents. “Her children at the time of her death were 17, 10 and 6.”
Mouser’s recent release from prison, where he’d served a sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, had added to the family’s turmoil, she said. “I believe in karma, and I believe things work out the way they’re supposed to, but I think of Traci. Traci never got to hold a grandchild, she never got to see one of her children get married, or have her graduate from high school.”
After White concluded, Desmond read out the names of victims. As he named each person, a bell rang out and family members of the victims approached a wreath set out in the pavilion and hung ornaments from it. The wreath is now displayed in the Blount County Justice Center.
Tracy Jenkins and Thomas Small, both assistant district attorneys general, placed ornaments on the wreath for those whose families couldn’t attend the ceremony.
