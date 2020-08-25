David Maxwell, vice president and administrator at Shannondale of Maryville Retirement Community, was reelected as the nonprofit vice president council chairman on the Tennessee Health Care Association board of directors.
Maxwell has more than 30 years of experience in the long-term health care field. He and his family lives in Seymour with his wife, Diane, and their daughter, Lauren who is a senior at East Tennessee State University. They attend Eastside Church of Christ in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.