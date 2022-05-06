In votes that took less than five minutes Friday afternoon, May 6, the Blount County Board of Education unanimously chose Assistant Director David Murrell to become the next director of Blount County Schools.
In the first round, all seven members named Murrell as one of two candidates they preferred from among the four finalists. Assistant Director Jake Jones received three votes, and two votes each went to Jefferson County Schools Director Shane Johnston and Keri Prigmore, director of attendance for Alcoa City Schools.
Board members wrote their first votes on signed paper ballots, with a sealed envelope holding the choices of board member Phil Porter, who was in the hospital. Board members then were asked to say their choice between Murrell and Jones, both standing in the back of the meeting room, with Porter shown on screen through an internet connection.
Board members Scott Helton, Diane Bain and Fred Goins voted for Murrell and Jones in the first round. Porter and board member Debbie Sudhoff voted for Johnston and Murrell. Chairman Robby Kirkland and board member Vandy Kemp voted for Murrell and Prigmore.
A roll call vote followed, with the choice between Murrell and Jones, and all chose Murrell. Goins and the board’s attorney will negotiate a contract with Murrell, and the board may vote on approving the contract as early as next week. Murrell will be succeeding Director Rob Britt, who is retiring in June.
Call to unite
Kirkland told the people who filled the board room at the Central Office for the meeting, “I want to thank everybody for this process. I know not everybody is happy with the way it turned out.”
“I want to thank you all for making this work,” he said, noting later that the board received hundreds of calls and other comments.
“You’re really going to have to get behind this director and help,” Kirkland said. “We can make this work, and we can get where we need to be.”
BCS employees and others lined up to hug Murrell, shake his hand and wish him well.
“This is the highest honor of my professional career, to be provided the opportunity to continue the work that we’re doing in Blount County Schools,” he said after the meeting, calling the district blessed with great students, teachers, staff and administrators.
“This school system has made such an impact on me personally, my children, my wife and many generations of our family members,” Murrell said. His wife, Summer Russell, is a former BCS teacher and principal, and she waited in Murrell’s office across the hall from the board room during the meeting. Their sons, Kizer and Jet Murrell, are students at Heritage High School.
During his interview for the director’s position David Murrell discussed his own challenges before graduating from HHS in 1993, including difficulty learning how to read.
He joined BCS as a teacher at Porter in 1998, became assistant principal at Mary Blount Elementary in 2005 and moved to the Central Office in 2007 as a supervisor of elementary education and federal programs. He became supervisor of human resources in 2010 and assistant director for personnel and administration the following year.
Strong candidates
Murrell and school board members said after the meeting that the finalists were strong candidates. Murrell said when he watched the other interviews he thought, “This is some pretty tough competition,” and he appreciated the board’s vote of confidence.
Kirkland said in a phone interview later, “He’ll do a fine job. He’s always been a leader.”
As for his other finalist, Prigmore, Kirkland said, “I was proud that she applied.”
“I think she’s going to make a fine director one day,” he said.
Bain said a lot of factors went into her decision and constituent feedback played an important role.
Sudhoff said she looked closely at experience in leadership roles, and while Johnston was the only finalist who already has been a director it is in a smaller district.
Noting Murrell’s experience in human resources for more than a decade, she said, “David exhibits the utmost professionalism.” She also credited his people skills and said, “He knows practically all of our employees.”
“I think very highly of Jake Jones as well,” she said, adding that he will work well with Murrell.
Goins also said he talked with many people about the decision, and he noted Murrell was the district’s elementary supervisor when he was principal at Carpenters Elementary.
“There were no bad candidates,” Goins said.
Murrell said, “I look forward to serving the people of Blount County. I’m blessed and grateful for this place.”
People should expect him to give his all and be visible. “Relationships are number one for me,” Murrell said, “and that will be at the forefront of everything we do.”
