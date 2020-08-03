A Blount County Schools announcement sent to parents late Monday states the system will extend a staggered attendance schedule until Aug. 21.
According to the announcement, traditional learners in grades 1-12 will continue on a hybrid schedule, attending classes in person based on last-name groups.
The new model starts Friday, according to the announcement.
Kindergarten attendance beginning Aug. 17 will be staggered in two student groups with last names ranging from A-K and L-Z. Until then, they'll continue with the "previously communicated" schedule for Aug. 4-14.
Students will still be able to pick up meals on several days between Aug. 10-18, also using a last-name-basis schedule.
"After reviewing data related to infection rates in our county and the effect on our schools, and consulting with our Blount County Health Department, we are going to transition to a hybrid model for in-person classes," BCS Director Rob Britt said in an email to parents Monday night.
"The reopening schedule will allow us to keep smaller classes for increased social distancing, keep cohort groups of students together, increase the time for in-person instruction to two or three days a week and reduce contacts and potential exposure to infection," Britt continued in the announcement sent to parents.
The Daily Times reached out to Britt and Amanda Vance, BCS supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, asking how many confirmed cases of COVID-19 there were among students and staff. They did not reply before press time.
A more in-depth story will be in the Wednesday issue of The Daily Times.
