A vacant, half-century-old building at 221 S. Court St. may be near the end of its life after Maryville’s Downtown Design Review Board unanimously approved a request from Joe Zappa to tear it down and replace it with a parking lot.
Monday, the request will go to the Maryville Municipal Planning Commission for a second level of approval after the DDRB gave its thumbs-up on Aug. 13.
Previously used as the Agricultural Extension Office and the local Health Department, the building likely was built in the 1950s or 1960s, according to Maryville’s planning staff.
On Aug. 3, it was condemned.
According to an Aug. 2 inspection performed by Maryville Building Official Gary Walker, there are cracks in the building, indicating structural failure. Part of it is covered in ivy. Downspouts are rusty, missing or ineffective. Paint is peeling off the window frames.
Damaged walls, inaccessible bathrooms, a lack of wheelchair accessibility and numerous other issues put the building in violation of numerous codes and effectively make it irreparable.
“Given the generally poor condition of the building, and more specifically, the violations listed above, I have determined that the structure is unsafe and must be abated by either repair, rehabilitation or demolition,” Walker concluded in a letter to property owner J & K Partners, a company operated out of the same address as Joseph Construction Company Inc.
Applicants Justin Marcus and Zappa applied for the demolition on July 21. Zappa in that application said the building would be used for a parking lot serving the Blount County Courthouse and 205 S. Court St.
Marcus followed this with an email to city Planner Jordan Clark that noted, “the building has no significant historical or architectural features. It is a simple block and brick building built that does not contribute to the character and distinction of downtown Maryville.”
City staff indicated in notes to the DDRB that only 30% of the 0.59-acre property actually can be used for parking.
He later noted if the building were demolished, it could be used not only as a parking lot but also as an access road.
“Staff acknowledges the need for proper access to the property at 205 S. Court Street,” planners wrote. “The city would also benefit from improved access to access the greenway which runs between the two properties.”
A parking lot isn’t ideal for a downtown environment, the notes continued, but the property would be difficult to develop.
Approvals from the DDRB and the Planning Commission only include the demolition. A request for a parking lot site plan may come to them in the future.
Regardless, the city is going to require changes on the property to look good.
“At the time plans are submitted for a parking lot for the property,” planning staff told commissioners, “(we) would request the board require landscaping along the greenway to both shield the parking from those views as well as establish an edge along the greenway.”
The Maryville Municipal Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at the city’s Municipal Building.
