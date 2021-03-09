The Blount County Trustee's Office announced Tuesday that the deadline to pay delinquent 2019 Blount County property taxes is 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. After the deadline, they will be turned over to the court system.
Attorney fees, court costs and additional interest will be added, per state law, if the delinquent taxes are not paid by deadline. Call the Trustee's Office at 865-273-5900 with any questions.
