As the newspaper of record for nearly 140 years, The Daily Times has sought to help voters make those decisions and continues to take that responsibility seriously.
One part of meeting that responsibility will be the the newsroom’s publication of a “Guide to the 2022 Blount County Primary & Rockford City Election” on Sunday, April 10, in time to help early voters make their decision.
Candidates are encouraged to email their answers to the standard candidate questionnaire offered below. Candidates who do not submit answers will only have their name, party affiliation, and office they are seeking included in the guide.
The deadline for inclusion is March 25 and candidate submissions will only be accepted via email at elections@the dailytimes.com.
Candidates can also contact our photographers to arrange for a head shot (email photogs@the daily times.com, phone 981-1128), email a high-resolution digital file you have with your reply, or drop off a printed photo at The Daily Times, 307 E. Harper Ave., Maryville.
Please keep your answers to 100 words or fewer per question so that our coverage of candidates will be equitable. The Daily Times reserves the right to edit answers for misspellings, clarity, length or other editorial considerations.
1. Name:
2. Phone (Will not publish.):
3. Email (Will not publish.):
4. Political affiliation:
5. Occupation:
6. Office sought:
7. Brief Biographical Info:
8. Why are you running for this position?
9. What relevant experience do you have?
10. What makes you different from the other candidates for office?
