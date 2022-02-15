The Blount County Trustee’s Office has issued a press release reminding property owners of the Feb. 28 deadline for payment of 2021 Blount County property taxes.
After Feb. 28, property owners who missed the deadline will be charged interest on their outstanding taxes, which will be considered delinquent.
The Blount County Trustee’s Office accepts payment online, through the office’s website, by mail and in-person. Owners can also pay their tax bills at many local banks. The Blount County Clerk’s satellite offices, located in the Foothills Mall and at the drive-thru location at the Blount County Public Library, accept payments in checks.
The revenue collected from property taxes supports a number of local projects and services, including education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.