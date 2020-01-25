The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Friday that two people in the United States have contracted the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) — an illness that has resulted in 41 deaths in China.
A Tennessee Tech student was tested for the virus and cleared Thursday.
The virus, which causes respiratory illness resulting in fever, cough and trouble breathing, is believed to have been contracted originally from animals, according to a CDC press release on Tuesday.
“Most of the patients in the outbreak have reportedly had some link to a large seafood and live animal market which does suggest animal to human spread,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
Though rare, animal coronaviruses can infect humans. Such was the case with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. These viruses began spreading from animal to person but eventually progressed to spreading person to person.
Officials now say 2019-nCoV has joined the ranks of these viruses and is likely being spread through contact such as coughing and sneezing.
Nearly 300 cases have been confirmed near Wuhan, China, the virus’ origin. On Jan. 21, the U.S. became the fifth country — joining China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea — to have a confirmed case of 2019-nCoV.
The first U.S. case was confirmed at a health care clinic in Snohomish County, Washington after a man in his 30s who had recently traveled to Wuhan showed symptoms of the illness, a Washington Department of Health news release said.
“Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health care professionals suspected this new coronavirus,” the CDC release said. “A clinical specimen was collected and sent to CDC overnight, where laboratory testing . . . . confirmed the diagnosis.”
After confirmation from the CDC, the patient was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Everett, Washington, where he is being treated in isolation and is in stable condition, officials said.
The second case, an Illinois woman in her 60s, was confirmed by the CDC Friday. The patient traveled from Wuhan to Chicago Jan. 13. She is being treated at a hospital in Chicago and is reported as in stable condition, according to a release from the Chicago Department of Public Health.
While only two cases have been confirmed, the CDC is currently investigating other cases, officials say.
On Thursday, health care professionals at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville reported a potential case to the CDC and to the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to a Tennessee Tech release, a student who had recently traveled to Wuhan was exhibiting mild symptoms of the virus Thursday night.
The student tested negative for the virus, according to a Tennessee Tech release.
A spokesman from Blount Memorial Hospital said anyone having traveled to Wuhan within the past two weeks is encouraged to call before going to a health care provider.
“Blount Memorial nurses, physicians and staff also will institute the hospital’s infection control procedures, which include standard precautions, contact precautions, airborne precautions and eye protection, if a patient with symptoms of coronavirus does visit the hospital in order to help prevent further spread of the virus,” BMH chief medical officer Dr. Harold Naramore said.
The CDC on Jan. 17 began implementing public health entry screenings at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and at San Francisco and Los Angeles International Airports. This week, the center will add screenings at Chicago and Atlanta airports.
The CDC’s Emergency Operations Center, a place where experts monitor information during a public health emergency, has also been activated to provide ongoing support, the release said.
“The confirmation that some limited person-to-person spread with this virus is occurring in Asia raises the level of concern about this virus,” the release said. “But CDC continues to believe the risk of 2019-nCoV to the American public at large remains low at this time.”
