What was life like through the eyes of Blount County’s children in the 1950s?
This question is answered through a genealogical and historical treasure, a scrapbook kept by the late Josephine Dunlap containing letters to Santa Claus originally published in The Daily Times from 1907 through the 1960s. The scrapbook was donated to the Blount County Public Library decades ago, and thanks to the efforts of reference department staff, this slice of Blount County life is being made available to anyone who wants to visit the past.
The “Letters to Santa” displays, which began in 2016 and focused on letters from 1907-1919, feature a Christmas tree adorned with samples of letters to Santa published in The Daily Times during those years as well as decorations on and around the tree that would have been in use during the time period. Letters from the ’20s were featured in 2017, ’30s in 2018 and ’40s in 2019. The pandemic intervened in 2020 and 2021 but the display returns with letters from the 1950s this year. Its title is “You Dig, Cool Cat? Letters to Santa: 1950s.”
Signs of the times
Reference Department Manager Kathleen Christy said the letters show how Blount County families lived during those decades.
“The 1950s was the time of the Korean War, and some of our letters talk about ‘Bring my daddy safely home’ from the military,” she said. One little boy asked Santa for a “Howitzer cannon gun” in addition to guns and holsters and a Roy Rogers cowboy suit.
“It’s one thing to read about wars in the history books but when you hear from real people, from their perspective, it makes the national situation more real,” she said.
Television sets were becoming popular in the ’50s, as well. “In one of the letters, the child asks for a TV,” Christy said. Children requested Roy Rogers suits, cowboy and cowgirl outfits and Davy Crockett outfits. “I’m sure that was because of TV shows,” Christy said.
Another child requested a Cape Canaveral set, Senior Reference Librarian Melinda Rust said, “So we have the space race starting here.”
Hints of war shortages were mentioned in the letters. Rust said, “This little boy wants a holster set and a Texaco gas truck. He says, ‘I received your card yesterday telling me that the steel shortage had delayed them so be sure to bring me some toys,’ so they were dealing with a steel shortage and Santa was keeping him posted on all the problems they were having on that.”
The letters also show that children’s interests were similar to those of previous decades. Baby dolls, toy trains, racing cars, balls, bicycles, candy, nuts and fruits were popular requests. And they often asked Santa to remember family members, teachers, children who were in the hospital and “the little poor children who won’t get much.”
The children’s letters are sure to bring a chuckle at times. The little boy who requested the Cape Canaveral set added, “Bring Mother and Father a billfold. Daddy said he wanted some money with his.” Another little boy asked Santa for toys for himself and his little sister and added, “Bring my daddy a gun and a golf ball. That’s all he wants. And we don’t want NO reindeer.”
Reference Department staff researches the decade to make the display as authentic as possible. Christy said, “Aluminum Christmas trees came out in the ’50s, so we have an aluminum lookalike. With the aluminum tree comes the color wheel, and I’ve got one here. Bubble lights came out in the ’50s and that’s what I’ve decorated with.”
A Putz house village makes its appearance again. These were quite popular in earlier decades, Christy said, and were still being used in the 1950s as decorations beneath the tree.
Each of the featured letters is reproduced verbatim from the newspaper on a picture of a greeting card from that era.
Genealogical tools
Rust said the letters are great genealogical resources as well as commentary on the social history of the era.
“The kids mention their names, their ages, where they live, maybe even the street they live on,” Rust said. “They mention their parents, or their grandparents if they live with them. Sometimes they’ll say that Mommy is living somewhere else right now or Daddy is in the Army. You get all these little clues and threads. They might say, ‘We’re living in West Virginia this year,’ and you can go to the census and pick them up in West Virginia.
“The scrapbook was kept by Josephine Dunlap,” Rust said. “Bless her, she had no idea what she was creating or how much it has meant to so many people.” The letters appear alphabetically in the scrapbook and Dunlap also provided an index of names in the back of the scrapbook.
Reference Librarian Brennan LeQuire researched Dunlap and found that she was born in 1902 and grew up in Louisville in a house on land that would be impounded by Fort Loudoun Lake. Her father pastored the Maryville Friends Church, of which she was a charter member, and later its historian. She had no children of her own but helped raise four children of a sister who died. A graduate of Friendsville Academy, Dunlap also taught there and in the Blount County School system and later worked as a librarian at Maryville College. “Who but a librarian would index a scrapbook?” LeQuire said. “Besides the scrapbook of Letters to Santa, she also created scrapbooks to chronicle the history of institutions she was involved with, including Friendsville Academy and the Friends Church.”
In 1976, Dunlap loaned her scrapbook of children’s letters to the A.K Harper Memorial Library for the public to view, and it was later donated to the library. Because the old newsprint became increasingly fragile, the book has been kept in an archival box and handled only at Christmas, using cotton gloves.
Online access
Fortunately, these fragile, historic letters will soon become widely accessible because they are being digitized to the Blount County Virtual Archive on the library’s website, www.blountlibrary.org.
Reference Librarian A.J. Rowe is digitizing each individual letter in the scrapbook, with the goal of having the archived letters available sometime next year.
“There are 2,500 to 3,000 letters,” Rowe said. “You can search by the name of the person who wrote them or the date, because I’m putting all that in the title. I’m trying to go through them as quick as I can to get them on there.”
Christy said the archived letters will be open to all. “You won’t need a card to access this,” she said.
The Letters to Santa display will be in the library through the end of December. Christy said, “This is a good way to highlight our genealogy resources and local history because it fits in with a holiday. It’s a slice of life that tells you what it was like during that time.
“We want to touch people’s hearts, and that’s why we chose letters to Santa for our display,” she added. “It makes everyone, including me, feel more hopeful.”
