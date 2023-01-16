One of two Tennessee death row inmates convicted for the 1992 murders of a brother and sister died on Monday, Jan. 16.
A release from the Tennessee Department of Corrections states James Dellinger, from Blount County, was found dead shortly before noon Monday at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
Age 71, Dellinger’s cause of death is still pending determination, according to the release. Carolyn Miller, a close friend of Dellinger’s co-defendant, said he had cancer.
Dellinger had been on death row since 1996, when a Blount County jury ruled he and a nephew were guilty of shooting and killing Tommy Griffin in Walland.
The jury was able to vote on sending the two to death row because they had previously been convicted of murdering Griffin’s sister, Connie Branam, by a Sevier County jury. Branam was found burned inside of a vehicle in Sevier County days after her brother’s death.
Although co-defendants during each trial and jointly convicted, Dellinger and his nephew Gary Sutton have been separated throughout the appeal process.
The most recent efforts by Dellinger’s legal team presented new witness testimony and other investigative materials alleging a third party may have been responsible for the death of the brother and sister.
While Sutton has exhausted all his appeals, his family and friends haven’t stopped looking for evidence that may prove his innocence or get him off death row.
In a statement emailed to The Daily Times, Susanne Bales, Sutton’s attorney with the Federal Defender Services of East Tennessee said, “From a very young age, James Dellinger was the controlling, older, abusive figure in Gary’s life, and this remained so even while the two were in prison.”
“Gary has maintained his innocence and Gary’s case is riddled with errors that led to his conviction,” Bales continued. “We look forward to continuing to make our case to the State and Governor Lee.”
Sutton’s friend Miller planned an event in Nashville to raise awareness of the family’s efforts and get signatures for a petition to Lee. Miller also has sought help from various organizations and said the family is working with a private investigator who has found new evidence. The family is hoping to receive a pardon from Lee.
In 2019, Lee announced Sutton was one of the next to be executed, but that date was postponed because of COVID-19. The family then received notice his execution date was Oct. 6, 2022. However, the state of Tennessee paused executions while a third party conducted a review on TDOC operations, which is complete now.
Sutton has previously argued his execution dates were premature because Dellinger’s case was under appeal. But a court responded Dellinger’s filings weren’t basis to postpone Sutton’s execution date.
