A free debt-relief legal advice clinic for pre-screened individuals in the greater Knoxville area is being held by the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA) in partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee (LAET).
The clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty St., Knoxville.
This is not a walk-in clinic. Individuals must be pre-screened and must contact LAET’s Knoxville office to go through client intake, according to a news release on Monday. Clients accepted for the clinic should arrive no later than 9:35 a.m.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Suzanne H. Bauknight will begin the clinic with an overview about debt issues, the bankruptcy system and reasons why someone may not need to file bankruptcy.
Clients will then be paired with KBA volunteer attorneys to discuss debt-relief options, which might include pro bono representation in bankruptcy for those who qualify.
Those who qualify through pre-screening will receive a bankruptcy packet to be completed and brought to the clinic along with tax returns and pay stubs.
To be pre-screened for the Debt Relief Legal Advice Clinic, call LAET’s Knoxville office at 865-637-0484, or visit www.laet.org and click on “Begin Client Intake.”
