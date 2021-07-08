For the 10th consecutive year, Maryville College has been named a "College of Distinction" for its commitment to engaged, hands-on education that focuses on student success and satisfaction.
"Colleges of Distinction," a guide now in its 21st year, advocates for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement, highlighting those schools that traditional rankings often overlook.
The guide's selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more — and accepting only those that adhere to: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.
Maryville College earned its recognition through such programs as undergraduate research, global learning, internships, first-year seminars, community-based learning programs and service-learning programs.
The college also received special recognition for career development, business, education and military support.
Visit https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/maryville-college/ to see the college's profile.
