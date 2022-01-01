Military personnel, retired veterans, family and friends of the family gathered around 93-year-old George “Tiger” Jones on Dec. 30 to commemorate the veteran for his decades of service.
Jones, who was diagnosed with coronary heart disease and suffers from dementia, said it was a day he’ll always remember.
Lt. Col. Travers Hurst of the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard gave a short speech and presented Jones a plaque assembled with his photograph, medals, stationed locations and other highlights from his military career.
Additionally, Command Chief Mike Johnson of the 134th presented Jones a challenge coin as a memento of his high rank.
“It’s a continuation of his history with the unit and the people now who have the job that he had for 30-something years,” Jones’s son, Elton Jones said.
“So we pulled together this reception in commemoration of his 41 years of service,” he continued. “It’s just an opportunity to kind of say, ‘Goodbye,’ and say, ‘thank you for your years of service at the base.’”
In an interview with The Daily Times, he recounted how his father transitioned through decades of service.
Shortly after the conclusion of World War II, Elton said his father joined the Army Air Corps in 1947, which became its own branch, the U.S. Air Force, later that year.
That’s also when he acquired the nickname, “Tiger.”
When he enlisted, Elton said, his father weighed 89 pounds and “had to binge on bananas to get up to 90 pounds to reach the minimum weight requirement for post-WWII Army Air Corps.”
“At the time he enlisted,” Elton continued, “there was (a) heavyweight boxer known as Tiger Jones. The obvious disparity between Tiger’s and George’s weight/physique gave rise to the nickname ‘Tiger.’”
His father was in active duty for five to seven years, then served in the reserve for 34 to 36, he said.
Several years after joining the Air National Guard in Nashville, he moved to the base in Blount County — part of a group of about 100. He was one of the few who had the opportunity to live on the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.
Elton believes his father and two others are the only three out of the group who are still alive.
One, he said, is in a nursing home and the other he couldn’t locate.
Jones retired on his birthday, Dec. 25, in 1988.
A retirement announcement from The Daily Times stated that Jones served as first sergeant and chief master sergeant, the highest rank an enlisted member can achieve, in several Air Force and Reserve units.
“Only 1% of the enlisted force ever achieve the rank of chief master sergeant,” Hurst of the 134th said. “It takes hard work, dedication, effort and going above and beyond in all you do.”
Jones served in the Office of Special Investigations during the Korean War, and during the 1961 Berlin Crisis, he was first sergeant of a transportation squadron.
The announcement added that before retirement, he was assigned to be one of 15 Air Force or Reserve personnel to assist the Tennessee Wing of the Civil Air Patrol.
“It’s truly an honor to come out today to celebrate the career of Chief Master Sgt. Jones,” Hurst said. “His military career spanned 41 years, 27 of which were to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. He is one of the very few people who lived on the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, and the stories and memories are a direct link to our storied past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.